Market Analysts see New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. [EDU] falling to $9.20. Time to buy?

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. [NYSE: EDU] price surged by 5.82 percent to reach at $0.34. The company report on July 19, 2021 that New Oriental to Report Fourth Quarter 2021 Financial Results on August 3, 2021.

New Oriental Education and Technology Group Inc. (the “Company” or “New Oriental”) (NYSE: EDU/ 9901.SEHK), the largest provider of private educational services in China, announced that it will report its financial results for the fourth quarter ended May 31, 2021, before the U.S. market opens on August 3, 2021. New Oriental’s management will host an earnings conference call at 8 AM on August 3, 2021, U.S. Eastern Time (8 PM on August 3, 2021, Beijing/Hong Kong Time). Participants can join the conference using the below options:.

Dialling-in to the conference call:.

A sum of 69785829 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 33.82M shares. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. shares reached a high of $6.52 and dropped to a low of $5.89 until finishing in the latest session at $6.18.

Guru’s Opinion on New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. [EDU]:

HSBC Securities have made an estimate for New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on June 18, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on June 16, 2021, representing the official price target for New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. is set at 0.59, with the Price to Sales ratio for EDU stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.90. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.12, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.35.

EDU Stock Performance Analysis:

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. [EDU] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -9.78. With this latest performance, EDU shares dropped by -18.58% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -64.70% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -57.85% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EDU stock in for the last two-week period is set at 34.15, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 34.11, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 34.44 for New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. [EDU]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 9.16, while it was recorded at 6.45 for the last single week of trading, and 14.90 for the last 200 days.

Insight into New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. [EDU] shares currently have an operating margin of +11.15 and a Gross Margin at +55.60. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +11.55.

Return on Total Capital for EDU is now 11.31, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 12.97. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 16.25, with Return on Assets sitting at 7.39. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. [EDU] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 57.81. Additionally, EDU Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 36.63, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 24.10. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 43.75, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 27.72.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 40.16 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.64.New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.00 and a Current Ratio set at 2.00.

EDU Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for EDU. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. go to 23.79%.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. [EDU] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $8,065 million, or 86.10% of EDU stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of EDU stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 83,842,700, which is approximately 11.255% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; DAVIS SELECTED ADVISERS, holding 70,536,201 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $435.91 million in EDU stocks shares; and SCHRODER INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT GROUP, currently with $430.47 million in EDU stock with ownership of nearly 13.916% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 239 institutional holders increased their position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. [NYSE:EDU] by around 180,132,107 shares. Additionally, 205 investors decreased positions by around 243,833,922 shares, while 47 investors held positions by with 881,055,165 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,305,021,194 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. EDU stock had 60 new institutional investments in for a total of 24,672,249 shares, while 70 institutional investors sold positions of 37,653,761 shares during the same period.