Liquid Media Group Ltd. [YVR] Stock trading around $1.68 per share: What’s Next?

Liquid Media Group Ltd. [NASDAQ: YVR] closed the trading session at $1.68 on 07/20/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $1.67, while the highest price level was $2.00. The company report on July 12, 2021 that The Big Biz Show: Liquid Media Reveals How Big Data Will Propel Independent IP Creators to Monetization.

In a television interview with The Big Biz Show, which broadcasts into more than 110-million U.S. homes and is simulcast on 150+ radio stations, Ron Thomson, CEO of Liquid Media Group Ltd. (the “Company,” “Liquid Media” or “Liquid”) (Nasdaq: YVR), revealed how big data intelligence is propelling the Company forward to empower independent intellectual property (IP) creators around the world.

The TV interview aired after Thomson’s recent letter to shareholders showcasing Liquid’s transformational business solutions strategy.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 7.69 percent and weekly performance of 3.90 percent. The stock has been moved at -5.62 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -0.59 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -37.08 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 5.38M shares, YVR reached to a volume of 4812917 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Liquid Media Group Ltd. [YVR]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Liquid Media Group Ltd. is set at 0.24, with the Price to Sales ratio for YVR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 502.96. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.66, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.43.

YVR stock trade performance evaluation

Liquid Media Group Ltd. [YVR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.90. With this latest performance, YVR shares dropped by -0.59% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -5.62% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 3.07% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for YVR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.61, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 45.75, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.53 for Liquid Media Group Ltd. [YVR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.8321, while it was recorded at 2.0200 for the last single week of trading, and 2.0493 for the last 200 days.

Liquid Media Group Ltd. [YVR]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Liquid Media Group Ltd. [YVR] shares currently have an operating margin of -17287.95 and a Gross Margin at -1806.19. Liquid Media Group Ltd.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -10954.65.

Return on Total Capital for YVR is now -77.24, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -62.10. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -68.00, with Return on Assets sitting at -36.93. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Liquid Media Group Ltd. [YVR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 12.82. Additionally, YVR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 11.36, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 10.15. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.45, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.40.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 0.09 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.00.Liquid Media Group Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 5.70 and a Current Ratio set at 5.70.

Liquid Media Group Ltd. [YVR]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $1 million, or 3.10% of YVR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of YVR stocks are: TOWER RESEARCH CAPITAL LLC (TRC) with ownership of 164,803, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 21.60% of the total institutional ownership; J. GOLDMAN & CO LP, holding 65,636 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.11 million in YVR stocks shares; and JANE STREET GROUP, LLC, currently with $95000.0 in YVR stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Liquid Media Group Ltd. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 10 institutional holders increased their position in Liquid Media Group Ltd. [NASDAQ:YVR] by around 319,021 shares. Additionally, 4 investors decreased positions by around 528,019 shares, while 5 investors held positions by with 447,900 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 399,140 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. YVR stock had 10 new institutional investments in for a total of 319,021 shares, while 2 institutional investors sold positions of 43,313 shares during the same period.