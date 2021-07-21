HSBC Securities lifts TAL Education Group [TAL] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

TAL Education Group [NYSE: TAL] stock went on an upward path that rose over 2.57% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -10.87%. The company report on July 19, 2021 that TAL Education Group to Announce First Quarter of Fiscal Year 2022 Financial Results on August 5, 2021.

TAL Education Group (“TAL” or the “Company”) (NYSE: TAL), a leading K-12 after-school tutoring services provider in China, announced that it will release its unaudited financial results for the first quarter of fiscal year 2022 ended May 31, 2021, before the market opens on Thursday, August 5, 2021.

The Company will host a corresponding conference call and live webcast at 8:00 a.m. U.S. Eastern Time (8:00 p.m. Beijing Time) on Thursday, August 5, 2021.

Over the last 12 months, TAL stock dropped by -75.10%. The average equity rating for TAL stock is currently 2.20, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $13.67 billion, with 636.17 million shares outstanding and 376.89 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 15.47M shares, TAL stock reached a trading volume of 27542762 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on TAL Education Group [TAL]:

HSBC Securities have made an estimate for TAL Education Group shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on June 18, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on June 16, 2021, representing the official price target for TAL Education Group stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for TAL Education Group is set at 2.29, with the Price to Sales ratio for TAL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.04. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.34, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 8.33. Price to Free Cash Flow for TAL in the course of the last twelve months was 14.32 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.40.

TAL Stock Performance Analysis:

TAL Education Group [TAL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -10.87. With this latest performance, TAL shares dropped by -14.30% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -71.93% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -75.10% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TAL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 34.03, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 34.80, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 33.45 for TAL Education Group [TAL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 31.18, while it was recorded at 20.42 for the last single week of trading, and 60.45 for the last 200 days.

Insight into TAL Education Group Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and TAL Education Group [TAL] shares currently have an operating margin of -7.79 and a Gross Margin at +54.43. TAL Education Group’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -2.58.

Return on Total Capital for TAL is now -5.24, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -1.87. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -3.02, with Return on Assets sitting at -1.32. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, TAL Education Group [TAL] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 79.71. Additionally, TAL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 44.35, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 34.23. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 67.16, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 37.37.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, TAL Education Group [TAL] managed to generate an average of -$3,350 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 29.70 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.51.TAL Education Group’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.40 and a Current Ratio set at 2.40.

TAL Education Group [TAL] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $6,968 million, or 76.00% of TAL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TAL stocks are: MORGAN STANLEY with ownership of 59,547,935, which is approximately 9.538% of the company’s market cap and around 83.90% of the total institutional ownership; UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS INC, holding 57,810,041 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.11 billion in TAL stocks shares; and BAILLIE GIFFORD & CO, currently with $733.25 million in TAL stock with ownership of nearly -7.001% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in TAL Education Group stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 206 institutional holders increased their position in TAL Education Group [NYSE:TAL] by around 38,646,030 shares. Additionally, 163 investors decreased positions by around 29,310,687 shares, while 31 investors held positions by with 295,349,877 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 363,306,594 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TAL stock had 64 new institutional investments in for a total of 11,620,683 shares, while 55 institutional investors sold positions of 7,384,554 shares during the same period.