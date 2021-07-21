HSBC Holdings plc [HSBC] Stock trading around $27.04 per share: What’s Next?

HSBC Holdings plc [NYSE: HSBC] surged by $0.25 during the normal trading session on Tuesday and reaching a high of $27.13 during the day while it closed the day at $27.04. The company report on July 1, 2021 that HSBC Asset Management Finances the Launch of RadiantESG Global Investors.

A women-owned investment firm.

HSBC Asset Management announces that it is taking a minority stake in Radiant ESG, a US-based, ESG and diversity and inclusion (D&I) focused consulting firm co-founded by Heidi Ridley and Kathryn McDonald, former CEO and Head of Sustainable Investing at Rosenberg Equities, respectively.

HSBC Holdings plc stock has also loss -5.62% of its value over the past 7 days. However, HSBC stock has declined by -6.95% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -3.46% and gained 4.36% year-on date.

The market cap for HSBC stock reached $112.93 billion, with 4.08 billion shares outstanding and 4.06 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.92M shares, HSBC reached a trading volume of 2921553 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about HSBC Holdings plc [HSBC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HSBC shares is $32.93 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HSBC stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for HSBC Holdings plc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on June 18, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on June 15, 2021, representing the official price target for HSBC Holdings plc stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for HSBC Holdings plc is set at 0.53, with the Price to Sales ratio for HSBC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.78. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.63, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 287.49.

HSBC stock trade performance evaluation

HSBC Holdings plc [HSBC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.62. With this latest performance, HSBC shares dropped by -8.53% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -3.46% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 14.43% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HSBC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 27.04, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 23.99, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 30.87 for HSBC Holdings plc [HSBC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 30.22, while it was recorded at 27.68 for the last single week of trading, and 27.69 for the last 200 days.

HSBC Holdings plc [HSBC]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and HSBC Holdings plc [HSBC] shares currently have an operating margin of +6.80. HSBC Holdings plc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +5.14.

Return on Total Capital for HSBC is now 0.98, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 1.54. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 2.48, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.15. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, HSBC Holdings plc [HSBC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 217.71. Additionally, HSBC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 68.52, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 12.70. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 65.63, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 20.66.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, HSBC Holdings plc [HSBC] managed to generate an average of $13,234 per employee.

HSBC Holdings plc [HSBC]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $1,424 million, or 1.30% of HSBC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HSBC stocks are: DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP with ownership of 9,663,724, which is approximately -1.536% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, holding 5,975,843 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $161.59 million in HSBC stocks shares; and JPMORGAN CHASE & CO, currently with $109.85 million in HSBC stock with ownership of nearly 0.004% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in HSBC Holdings plc stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 121 institutional holders increased their position in HSBC Holdings plc [NYSE:HSBC] by around 6,789,385 shares. Additionally, 114 investors decreased positions by around 8,269,397 shares, while 67 investors held positions by with 37,619,038 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 52,677,820 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HSBC stock had 39 new institutional investments in for a total of 802,674 shares, while 47 institutional investors sold positions of 1,081,584 shares during the same period.