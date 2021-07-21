Gabelli & Co lifts Iterum Therapeutics plc [ITRM] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Iterum Therapeutics plc [NASDAQ: ITRM] loss -4.27% on the last trading session, reaching $1.12 price per share at the time. The company report on July 8, 2021 that SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Iterum Therapeutics plc (ITRM).

Iterum Therapeutics plc represents 179.14 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $197.15 million with the latest information. ITRM stock price has been found in the range of $1.11 to $1.1649.

If compared to the average trading volume of 12.75M shares, ITRM reached a trading volume of 5031004 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Gabelli & Co have made an estimate for Iterum Therapeutics plc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on May 28, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on March 15, 2021, representing the official price target for Iterum Therapeutics plc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $7 to $2, while RBC Capital Mkts kept a Sector Perform rating on ITRM stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Iterum Therapeutics plc is set at 0.17 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.31, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.58.

Iterum Therapeutics plc [ITRM] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.88. With this latest performance, ITRM shares dropped by -44.83% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -13.85% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 5.66% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ITRM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 32.60, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 26.83, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 37.23 for Iterum Therapeutics plc [ITRM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.5200, while it was recorded at 1.1580 for the last single week of trading, and 1.2678 for the last 200 days.

Iterum Therapeutics plc [ITRM]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Iterum Therapeutics plc [ITRM] managed to generate an average of -$7,429,429 per employee.Iterum Therapeutics plc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.40 and a Current Ratio set at 2.40.

An analysis of insider ownership at Iterum Therapeutics plc [ITRM]

There are presently around $9 million, or 9.50% of ITRM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ITRM stocks are: CANAAN PARTNERS X LLC with ownership of 1,733,170, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; FRAZIER MANAGEMENT LLC, holding 1,538,316 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.72 million in ITRM stocks shares; and NEW LEAF VENTURE PARTNERS, L.L.C., currently with $1.63 million in ITRM stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Iterum Therapeutics plc stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 43 institutional holders increased their position in Iterum Therapeutics plc [NASDAQ:ITRM] by around 2,819,827 shares. Additionally, 4 investors decreased positions by around 1,716,293 shares, while 6 investors held positions by with 3,496,238 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 8,032,358 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ITRM stock had 35 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,134,244 shares, while 3 institutional investors sold positions of 1,692,985 shares during the same period.