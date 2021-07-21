For Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. [TNXP], Analyst sees a rise to $4. What next?

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. [NASDAQ: TNXP] loss -2.18% or -0.02 points to close at $0.96 with a heavy trading volume of 7672295 shares. The company report on July 19, 2021 that Tonix Pharmaceuticals Announces New Board Member, Carolyn E. Taylor.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (Nasdaq: TNXP) (Tonix), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, announced the appointment of Carolyn E. Taylor to its Board of Directors, effective as of July 16, 2021.

Seth Lederman, M.D., President and Chief Executive Officer of Tonix commented, “We are pleased to welcome Carolyn E. Taylor to the Tonix Board. Ms. Taylor brings over 35 years of experience in corporate law, including 15 years as a partner at Covington & Burling LLP and six years as general counsel of two start-up companies. Her broad-based transactional experience will be invaluable to Tonix as we continue to grow the company. We look forward to the insights Ms. Taylor will bring to the Board.”.

It opened the trading session at $0.9726, the shares rose to $0.99 and dropped to $0.95, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for TNXP points out that the company has recorded 5.11% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -88.24% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 10.18M shares, TNXP reached to a volume of 7672295 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

ROTH Capital have made an estimate for Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 18, 2019. The new note on the price target was released on August 18, 2017, representing the official price target for Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. stock. On February 17, 2016, analysts decreased their price target for TNXP shares from 18 to 10.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. is set at 0.07 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.57, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.50.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. [TNXP] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.10. With this latest performance, TNXP shares dropped by -21.43% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 5.11% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -38.16% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TNXP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 32.68, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 27.39, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 37.02 for Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. [TNXP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.1381, while it was recorded at 0.9741 for the last single week of trading, and 0.9940 for the last 200 days.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. [TNXP]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Return on Total Capital for TNXP is now -102.32, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -103.21. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -103.98, with Return on Assets sitting at -89.52. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. [TNXP] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 1.50. Additionally, TNXP Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 1.47, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 1.34. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.82, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.80.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. [TNXP] managed to generate an average of -$2,968,412 per employee.Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 28.70 and a Current Ratio set at 28.70.

An analysis of insider ownership at Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. [TNXP]

There are presently around $39 million, or 13.10% of TNXP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TNXP stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 14,678,162, which is approximately 708.34% of the company’s market cap and around 0.07% of the total institutional ownership; RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, holding 8,454,364 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $8.11 million in TNXP stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $7.29 million in TNXP stock with ownership of nearly 416.598% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 46 institutional holders increased their position in Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. [NASDAQ:TNXP] by around 34,851,201 shares. Additionally, 14 investors decreased positions by around 1,816,403 shares, while 17 investors held positions by with 3,999,071 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 40,666,675 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TNXP stock had 36 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,985,322 shares, while 8 institutional investors sold positions of 794,308 shares during the same period.