For QuantumScape Corporation [QS], Analyst sees a rise to $25. What next?

QuantumScape Corporation [NYSE: QS] gained 2.34% on the last trading session, reaching $23.57 price per share at the time. The company report on July 15, 2021 that QuantumScape Announces Timing of Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Webcast.

QuantumScape Corporation (NYSE: QS), a leader in the development of next generation solid-state lithium-metal batteries for use in electric vehicles, announced it will release 2021 second quarter financial results after market close on Tuesday, July 27, 2021. This will be followed by a conference call at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time (5:00 p.m. Eastern Time). Participating on the call will be Jagdeep Singh, co-founder and chief executive officer, and Kevin Hettrich, chief financial officer, of QuantumScape.

Starting, retail and institutional shareholders can submit and upvote questions to management. To submit questions, please visit this online platform (https://app.saytechnologies.com/quantumscape-2021-q2); shareholders at brokers with Say can participate directly in their investing app or broker website. We will accept questions for the Q&A platform until Monday, July 26 at 5:00 PM (Eastern Time).

QuantumScape Corporation represents 368.78 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $9.91 billion with the latest information. QS stock price has been found in the range of $22.64 to $23.78.

If compared to the average trading volume of 11.29M shares, QS reached a trading volume of 4572865 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about QuantumScape Corporation [QS]:

Wolfe Research have made an estimate for QuantumScape Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Peer Perform, with their previous recommendation back on June 17, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Cowen raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on March 09, 2021, representing the official price target for QuantumScape Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $52, while Robert W. Baird analysts kept a Neutral rating on QS stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for QuantumScape Corporation is set at 1.60 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.72, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.65.

Trading performance analysis for QS stock

QuantumScape Corporation [QS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.33. With this latest performance, QS shares dropped by -12.57% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -54.98% over the last 6 months.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for QS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 37.14, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 35.70, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.72 for QuantumScape Corporation [QS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 27.07, while it was recorded at 23.27 for the last single week of trading, and 39.42 for the last 200 days.

QuantumScape Corporation [QS]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Return on Total Capital for QS is now -30.58, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -641.69. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -672.09, with Return on Assets sitting at -271.44. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, QuantumScape Corporation [QS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 3.54. Additionally, QS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 3.42, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 1.17. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 3.20, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 3.09.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, QuantumScape Corporation [QS] managed to generate an average of -$5,880,339 per employee.QuantumScape Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 72.20 and a Current Ratio set at 72.20.

An analysis of insider ownership at QuantumScape Corporation [QS]

There are presently around $1,540 million, or 31.60% of QS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of QS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 11,108,858, which is approximately 1272.964% of the company’s market cap and around 28.90% of the total institutional ownership; BOARD OF TRUSTEES OF THE LELAND STANFORD JUNIOR UNIVERSITY, holding 7,794,742 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $183.72 million in QS stocks shares; and NORGES BANK, currently with $153.21 million in QS stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in QuantumScape Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 231 institutional holders increased their position in QuantumScape Corporation [NYSE:QS] by around 34,841,675 shares. Additionally, 80 investors decreased positions by around 32,793,027 shares, while 21 investors held positions by with 2,306,527 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 65,328,175 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. QS stock had 147 new institutional investments in for a total of 18,910,558 shares, while 53 institutional investors sold positions of 8,067,108 shares during the same period.