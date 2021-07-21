Fisker Inc. [FSR] stock Initiated by RBC Capital Mkts analyst, price target now $27

Fisker Inc. [NYSE: FSR] jumped around 0.78 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $15.94 at the close of the session, up 5.15%. The company report on July 20, 2021 that Fisker Announces Timing of Second Quarter 2021 Results and Webcast.

Fisker Inc. (NYSE: FSR, or “Fisker”) – passionate creator of the world’s most sustainable electric vehicles and advanced mobility solutions – announced that it will report its second quarter 2021 financial results after market close on Thursday, Aug. 5, 2021. The release will be followed by a conference call at 2 p.m. PT (5 p.m. ET). Speakers on the call will be Henrik Fisker, chairman and chief executive officer; Dr. Geeta Gupta-Fisker, chief operating officer and chief financial officer; and Dr. Burkhard Huhnke, chief technology officer of Fisker Inc.

The conference call can be accessed via a live webcast accessible on the Events and Presentations page of Fisker’s Investor Relations website: https://investors.fiskerinc.com/. An archive of the webcast will be available shortly after the call and will remain on the website for 12 months thereafter.

Fisker Inc. stock is now 8.81% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. FSR Stock saw the intraday high of $16.06 and lowest of $15.09 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 31.96, which means current price is +65.87% above from all time high which was touched on 03/02/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 14.66M shares, FSR reached a trading volume of 4382953 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Fisker Inc. [FSR]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FSR shares is $23.22 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FSR stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

RBC Capital Mkts have made an estimate for Fisker Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on June 09, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Goldman dropped their target price from $15 to $10. The new note on the price target was released on April 22, 2021, representing the official price target for Fisker Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $31, while BofA Securities analysts kept a Buy rating on FSR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Fisker Inc. is set at 1.04, with the Price to Sales ratio for FSR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 217110.04. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.37, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.29.

How has FSR stock performed recently?

Fisker Inc. [FSR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.63. With this latest performance, FSR shares dropped by -9.69% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 5.35% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 9.03% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FSR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.33, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 41.06, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.09 for Fisker Inc. [FSR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 15.68, while it was recorded at 15.47 for the last single week of trading, and 15.94 for the last 200 days.

Fisker Inc. [FSR]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Return on Total Capital for FSR is now -9.55, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -28.68. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -28.86, with Return on Assets sitting at -24.39. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Fisker Inc. [FSR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 0.28. Additionally, FSR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 0.28, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 0.24. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.21, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.21.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Fisker Inc. [FSR] managed to generate an average of -$1,056,943 per employee.Fisker Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 85.60 and a Current Ratio set at 85.60.

Insider trade positions for Fisker Inc. [FSR]

There are presently around $1,108 million, or 46.70% of FSR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FSR stocks are: APOLLO MANAGEMENT HOLDINGS, L.P. with ownership of 12,946,324, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 1.40% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 11,215,425 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $178.77 million in FSR stocks shares; and MOORE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LP, currently with $156.9 million in FSR stock with ownership of nearly 174.682% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Fisker Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of September and at the time of the September reporting period, where 133 institutional holders increased their position in Fisker Inc. [NYSE:FSR] by around 27,069,267 shares. Additionally, 73 investors decreased positions by around 19,388,244 shares, while 23 investors held positions by with 23,050,354 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 69,507,865 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FSR stock had 85 new institutional investments in for a total of 13,423,875 shares, while 37 institutional investors sold positions of 6,583,776 shares during the same period.