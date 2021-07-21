Endo International plc [ENDP] stock Resumed by RBC Capital Mkts analyst, price target now $7

Endo International plc [NASDAQ: ENDP] gained 24.70% on the last trading session, reaching $4.19 price per share at the time. The company report on July 16, 2021 that Endo Comments on Tennessee Appeals Court Orders.

– Endo International plc (NASDAQ: ENDP) announced the issuance of several orders by the Tennessee Supreme Court and the Tennessee Court of Appeals regarding a default judgment order on liability entered by the Circuit Court for Sullivan County, Tennessee in April 2021 against its wholly-owned subsidiaries Endo Health Solutions Inc. and Endo Pharmaceuticals Inc. (collectively, “Endo”) in Case No. C-41916, originally captioned as Staubus, et al. v. Purdue Pharma, L.P., et al.

On July 13, 2021, the Tennessee Supreme Court denied Endo’s requests for discretionary review of the trial court’s default judgment order and the trial court’s separate order permitting the substitution of new plaintiffs in the case., the Tennessee Court of Appeals declined to hear Endo’s appeal as of right from the default judgment order, stating in its ruling that the default judgment order cannot presently be appealed because it is not a final judgment. Separately, the Tennessee Court of Appeals denied Endo’s renewed request for a stay of the trial court proceedings.

Endo International plc represents 230.55 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $960.98 million with the latest information. ENDP stock price has been found in the range of $3.45 to $4.59.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.95M shares, ENDP reached a trading volume of 40172851 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

RBC Capital Mkts have made an estimate for Endo International plc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sector Perform, with their previous recommendation back on April 07, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Goldman raised their target price to Sell. The new note on the price target was released on July 27, 2020, representing the official price target for Endo International plc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $7, while Citigroup analysts kept a Buy rating on ENDP stock. On January 03, 2020, analysts increased their price target for ENDP shares from 5 to 7.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Endo International plc is set at 0.35, with the Price to Sales ratio for ENDP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.34. Price to Free Cash Flow for ENDP in the course of the last twelve months was 1.88 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.50.

Endo International plc [ENDP] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 15.75. With this latest performance, ENDP shares dropped by -19.73% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -40.65% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 25.83% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ENDP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.22, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 53.23, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.21 for Endo International plc [ENDP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.05, while it was recorded at 3.64 for the last single week of trading, and 6.18 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Endo International plc [ENDP] shares currently have an operating margin of +20.78 and a Gross Margin at +50.31. Endo International plc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +8.52.

Return on Total Capital for ENDP is now 7.85, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 3.24. Additionally, ENDP Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 108.36, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 90.62.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Endo International plc [ENDP] managed to generate an average of $72,848 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.32 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.31.Endo International plc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.50 and a Current Ratio set at 1.80.

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ENDP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Endo International plc go to -3.60%.

There are presently around $807 million, or 83.90% of ENDP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ENDP stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 38,996,892, which is approximately 6.216% of the company’s market cap and around 1.40% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 25,627,266 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $107.38 million in ENDP stocks shares; and PAULSON & CO. INC., currently with $76.79 million in ENDP stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Endo International plc stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 89 institutional holders increased their position in Endo International plc [NASDAQ:ENDP] by around 15,726,781 shares. Additionally, 95 investors decreased positions by around 15,857,308 shares, while 32 investors held positions by with 161,053,425 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 192,637,514 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ENDP stock had 32 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,383,956 shares, while 25 institutional investors sold positions of 2,399,223 shares during the same period.