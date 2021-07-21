Denison Mines Corp. [DNN] moved up 10.27: Why It’s Important

Denison Mines Corp. [AMEX: DNN] closed the trading session at $1.02 on 07/20/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $0.93, while the highest price level was $1.05. The company report on June 15, 2021 that Denison Announces Agreement to Acquire 50% of JCU (Canada) Exploration Company, Limited from UEX Corporation for $20.5 Million.

Denison Mines Corp. (“Denison” or the “Company”) (TSX: DML) (NYSE American: DNN) is pleased to announce that it has entered into a binding agreement (the “Agreement”) to acquire 50% ownership of JCU (Canada) Exploration Company, Limited (“JCU”) from UEX Corporation (“UEX”), for cash consideration of $20.5 million, following UEX’s expected acquisition of JCU from Overseas Uranium Resources Development Co., Ltd. (“OURD”). View PDF Version.

UEX has entered into an amended purchase agreement with OURD (“OURD Agreement”) to acquire 100% ownership of JCU, a wholly owned subsidiary of OURD, for cash consideration of $41 million (see UEX press release dated June 15, 2021).

The stocks have a year to date performance of 57.65 percent and weekly performance of -5.56 percent. The stock has been moved at 35.40 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -25.00 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 0.99 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 12.18M shares, DNN reached to a volume of 11507427 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DNN shares is $1.08 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DNN stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for Denison Mines Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on July 18, 2017. The new note on the price target was released on June 03, 2013, representing the official price target for Denison Mines Corp. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $1.80 to $1.50, while BMO Capital Markets kept a Market Perform rating on DNN stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Denison Mines Corp. is set at 0.09, with the Price to Sales ratio for DNN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 88.19. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.55, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.18.

Denison Mines Corp. [DNN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.56. With this latest performance, DNN shares dropped by -25.00% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 35.40% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 141.59% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DNN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 39.49, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 38.97, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.60 for Denison Mines Corp. [DNN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.2203, while it was recorded at 1.0110 for the last single week of trading, and 0.8777 for the last 200 days.

Denison Mines Corp. [DNN]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Denison Mines Corp. [DNN] shares currently have an operating margin of -123.13 and a Gross Margin at -46.32. Denison Mines Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -112.90.

Return on Total Capital for DNN is now -8.09, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -7.43. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -7.44, with Return on Assets sitting at -4.70. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Denison Mines Corp. [DNN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 0.27. Additionally, DNN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 0.27, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 0.17. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.16, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.16.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.90 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.04.Denison Mines Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 12.80 and a Current Ratio set at 13.00.