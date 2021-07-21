Craig Hallum lifts Digital Turbine Inc. [APPS] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Digital Turbine Inc. [NASDAQ: APPS] jumped around 0.61 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $62.05 at the close of the session, up 0.99%. The company report on June 7, 2021 that Digital Turbine to Participate in the 2021 Bank of America Securities Global Technology Conference on June 9th, 2021.

Digital Turbine, Inc. (Nasdaq: APPS) announced that CEO Bill Stone will be participating in a fireside chat at the 2021 Bank of America Global Technology Conference on Wednesday, June 9th, 2021. The fireside chat presentation is scheduled to begin at 7:00am PT/10:00am ET. A live webcast and replay will be available on the investor relations sections of Digital Turbine’s website (http://ir.digitalturbine.com/events). Additionally, Mr. Stone and CFO Barrett Garrison will host one-on-one and small group investor meetings throughout the conference.

Digital Turbine Inc. stock is now 9.71% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. APPS Stock saw the intraday high of $62.97 and lowest of $59.51 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 102.56, which means current price is +29.87% above from all time high which was touched on 03/02/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 3.11M shares, APPS reached a trading volume of 3047870 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Craig Hallum have made an estimate for Digital Turbine Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on February 26, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Maxim Group raised their target price from $75 to $85. The new note on the price target was released on February 04, 2021, representing the official price target for Digital Turbine Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $60 to $80, while Craig Hallum kept a Buy rating on APPS stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Digital Turbine Inc. is set at 4.10, with the Price to Sales ratio for APPS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 18.69. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 38.30, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.33. Price to Free Cash Flow for APPS in the course of the last twelve months was 109.35 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.90.

Digital Turbine Inc. [APPS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.99. With this latest performance, APPS shares dropped by -8.17% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 6.85% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 367.24% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for APPS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.26, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 39.17, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.25 for Digital Turbine Inc. [APPS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 66.95, while it was recorded at 60.89 for the last single week of trading, and 61.92 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Digital Turbine Inc. [APPS] shares currently have an operating margin of +18.88 and a Gross Margin at +40.76. Digital Turbine Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +17.50.

Return on Total Capital for APPS is now 45.60, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 45.53. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 49.32, with Return on Assets sitting at 24.70. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Digital Turbine Inc. [APPS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 11.06. Additionally, APPS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 9.96, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 6.16.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Digital Turbine Inc. [APPS] managed to generate an average of $196,014 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.59 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.41.Digital Turbine Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for APPS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Digital Turbine Inc. go to 50.00%.

There are presently around $3,352 million, or 64.60% of APPS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of APPS stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 9,161,316, which is approximately -4.732% of the company’s market cap and around 1.60% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 7,892,364 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $489.72 million in APPS stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $404.02 million in APPS stock with ownership of nearly 4.062% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Digital Turbine Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 157 institutional holders increased their position in Digital Turbine Inc. [NASDAQ:APPS] by around 7,970,409 shares. Additionally, 160 investors decreased positions by around 6,282,835 shares, while 21 investors held positions by with 39,766,645 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 54,019,889 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. APPS stock had 75 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,567,052 shares, while 35 institutional investors sold positions of 1,285,807 shares during the same period.