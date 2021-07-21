Citigroup slashes price target on RLX Technology Inc. [RLX] – find out why.

RLX Technology Inc. [NYSE: RLX] stock went on a downward path that fall over -3.05% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -15.54%. The company report on July 20, 2021 that SHAREHOLDER ALERT BY FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL: KSF REMINDS ATHA, RLX, RKT INVESTORS of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuits.

The average equity rating for RLX stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $11.04 billion, with 1.53 billion shares outstanding and 943.09 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 5.91M shares, RLX stock reached a trading volume of 7055894 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on RLX Technology Inc. [RLX]:

Citigroup have made an estimate for RLX Technology Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on March 12, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, China Renaissance raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on February 22, 2021, representing the official price target for RLX Technology Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for RLX Technology Inc. is set at 0.49, with the Price to Sales ratio for RLX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 12.19. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.09, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.12.

RLX Stock Performance Analysis:

RLX Technology Inc. [RLX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -15.54.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RLX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 23.05, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 15.76, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 29.01 for RLX Technology Inc. [RLX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 9.55, while it was recorded at 7.00 for the last single week of trading.

Insight into RLX Technology Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and RLX Technology Inc. [RLX] shares currently have an operating margin of +0.34 and a Gross Margin at +39.64. RLX Technology Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -3.35.

Return on Total Capital for RLX is now 0.82, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -14.15. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -15.09, with Return on Assets sitting at -4.48. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, RLX Technology Inc. [RLX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 67.51. Additionally, RLX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 40.30, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 25.09. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 3.28, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 1.96.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, RLX Technology Inc. [RLX] managed to generate an average of -$25,599 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 53.60 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.34.RLX Technology Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.80 and a Current Ratio set at 4.90.

RLX Technology Inc. [RLX] Insider Position Details

106 institutional holders increased their position in RLX Technology Inc. [NYSE:RLX] by around 75,271,304 shares. Additionally, 2 investors decreased positions by around 142,658 shares, while 1 investors held positions by with 62,677 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 75,351,285 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. RLX stock had 106 new institutional investments in for a total of 75,271,304 shares, while 1 institutional investors sold positions of 20,211 shares during the same period.