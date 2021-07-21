Berenberg lifts Carnival Corporation & plc [CUK] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Carnival Corporation & plc [NYSE: CUK] gained 7.06% on the last trading session, reaching $18.95 price per share at the time. The company report on July 20, 2021 that Carnival Corporation to Operate up to 75% of Fleet Capacity by End of 2021.

World’s largest cruise company continues building momentum for restarting cruise vacations with announced sailings to date on 54 ships through end of 2021 across eight of its world-leading cruise line brands – Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, Seabourn, AIDA Cruises, Costa Cruises, Cunard and P&O Cruises (UK).

Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE/LSE: CCL; NYSE: CUK), the world’s largest cruise company, announced that it expects to resume guest cruise operations with 65% of its total fleet capacity by the end of 2021 across eight of its world-leading cruise line brands. Additionally, Carnival Cruise Line has announced plans that envision the brand’s entire fleet returning to service by the end of 2021, which would further increase Carnival Corporation’s total operating capacity to nearly 75% by the end of the year.

Carnival Corporation & plc represents 1.13 billion in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $24.84 billion with the latest information. CUK stock price has been found in the range of $17.57 to $19.08.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.58M shares, CUK reached a trading volume of 3215507 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Carnival Corporation & plc [CUK]:

Berenberg have made an estimate for Carnival Corporation & plc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on July 14, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on March 02, 2021, representing the official price target for Carnival Corporation & plc stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Carnival Corporation & plc is set at 0.98, with the Price to Sales ratio for CUK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 177.41. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.20, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 7.07.

Trading performance analysis for CUK stock

Carnival Corporation & plc [CUK] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -8.14. With this latest performance, CUK shares dropped by -21.73% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 5.22% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 53.81% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CUK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 31.51, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 30.61, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 34.17 for Carnival Corporation & plc [CUK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 23.55, while it was recorded at 19.16 for the last single week of trading, and 20.00 for the last 200 days.

Carnival Corporation & plc [CUK]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Carnival Corporation & plc [CUK] shares currently have an operating margin of -84.99 and a Gross Margin at -52.26. Carnival Corporation & plc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -182.95.

Return on Total Capital for CUK is now -11.41, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -26.66. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -45.70, with Return on Assets sitting at -21.34. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Carnival Corporation & plc [CUK] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 138.07. Additionally, CUK Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 58.00, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 52.95. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 113.86, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 47.82.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 13.11 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.12.Carnival Corporation & plc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

Carnival Corporation & plc [CUK]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CUK. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Carnival Corporation & plc go to 13.40%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Carnival Corporation & plc [CUK]

Positions in Carnival Corporation & plc stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of June and at the time of the June reporting period, where 43 institutional holders increased their position in Carnival Corporation & plc [NYSE:CUK] by around 1,950,682 shares. Additionally, 40 investors decreased positions by around 2,773,700 shares, while 14 investors held positions by with 8,190,845 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 12,915,227 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CUK stock had 15 new institutional investments in for a total of 580,812 shares, while 15 institutional investors sold positions of 1,545,020 shares during the same period.