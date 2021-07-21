Ardelyx Inc. [ARDX] Stock trading around $2.01 per share: What’s Next?

Ardelyx Inc. [NASDAQ: ARDX] stock went on a downward path that fall over -73.90% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -74.46%. The company report on July 21, 2021 that Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Announces Investigation into Ardelyx Inc. (ARDX).

Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP (“Scott+Scott”), an international shareholder and consumer rights litigation firm, is investigating whether Ardelyx Inc. (“Ardelyx” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: ARDX) and certain of its officers and directors violated federal securities laws. If you purchased or otherwise own Ardelyx securities, and have suffered a loss, you are encouraged to contact Jonathan Zimmerman at (888) 398-9312 for more information.

Ardelyx is focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing innovative medicines for patients suffering from kidney and cardiorenal diseases.

Over the last 12 months, ARDX stock dropped by -70.74%. The average equity rating for ARDX stock is currently 1.40, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $198.13 million, with 97.18 million shares outstanding and 67.05 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.40M shares, ARDX stock reached a trading volume of 139187534 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Ardelyx Inc. [ARDX]:

Wedbush have made an estimate for Ardelyx Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on July 20, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Piper Sandler raised their target price from $14 to $4. The new note on the price target was released on July 20, 2021, representing the official price target for Ardelyx Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $14, while Wedbush analysts kept a Outperform rating on ARDX stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ardelyx Inc. is set at 0.71, with the Price to Sales ratio for ARDX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 15.36. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.49, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.81.

ARDX Stock Performance Analysis:

Ardelyx Inc. [ARDX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -74.46. With this latest performance, ARDX shares dropped by -72.39% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -70.57% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -70.74% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ARDX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 13.32, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 8.65, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 17.92 for Ardelyx Inc. [ARDX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.21, while it was recorded at 6.49 for the last single week of trading, and 6.78 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Ardelyx Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Ardelyx Inc. [ARDX] shares currently have an operating margin of -1199.05 and a Gross Margin at +45.63. Ardelyx Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1245.71.

Return on Total Capital for ARDX is now -43.15, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -45.93. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -60.31, with Return on Assets sitting at -40.89. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Ardelyx Inc. [ARDX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 42.28. Additionally, ARDX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 29.72, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 26.45. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 37.30, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 26.21.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Ardelyx Inc. [ARDX] managed to generate an average of -$731,109 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 20.19 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.03.Ardelyx Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.90 and a Current Ratio set at 4.90.

ARDX Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ARDX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Ardelyx Inc. go to 30.00%.

Ardelyx Inc. [ARDX] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $168 million, or 88.40% of ARDX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ARDX stocks are: NEA MANAGEMENT COMPANY, LLC with ownership of 13,633,582, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 1.00% of the total institutional ownership; RA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P., holding 6,077,294 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $12.21 million in ARDX stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $12.03 million in ARDX stock with ownership of nearly 1.018% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Ardelyx Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 61 institutional holders increased their position in Ardelyx Inc. [NASDAQ:ARDX] by around 7,480,302 shares. Additionally, 51 investors decreased positions by around 4,147,053 shares, while 26 investors held positions by with 72,025,063 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 83,652,418 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ARDX stock had 15 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,257,174 shares, while 11 institutional investors sold positions of 297,734 shares during the same period.