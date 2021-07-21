Allied Healthcare Products Inc. [AHPI] Revenue clocked in at $37.80 million, up 18.89% YTD: What’s Next?

Allied Healthcare Products Inc. [NASDAQ: AHPI] traded at a low on 07/20/21, posting a -30.41 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $5.79.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 4683607 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Allied Healthcare Products Inc. stands at 42.94% while the volatility over the past one month is 23.77%.

The market cap for AHPI stock reached $22.58 million, with 4.01 million shares outstanding and 2.99 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.42M shares, AHPI reached a trading volume of 4683607 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Allied Healthcare Products Inc. [AHPI]?

The Average True Range (ATR) for Allied Healthcare Products Inc. is set at 1.41, with the Price to Sales ratio for AHPI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.60. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.57, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.08.

How has AHPI stock performed recently?

Allied Healthcare Products Inc. [AHPI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -36.09. With this latest performance, AHPI shares gained by 42.26% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -8.68% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -49.30% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AHPI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.53, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 52.29, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.87 for Allied Healthcare Products Inc. [AHPI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.32, while it was recorded at 6.35 for the last single week of trading, and 5.04 for the last 200 days.

Allied Healthcare Products Inc. [AHPI]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Allied Healthcare Products Inc. [AHPI] shares currently have an operating margin of -9.60 and a Gross Margin at +17.47. Allied Healthcare Products Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -9.45.

Return on Total Capital for AHPI is now -26.44, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -27.26. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -29.02, with Return on Assets sitting at -17.16. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Allied Healthcare Products Inc. [AHPI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 26.94. Additionally, AHPI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 21.22, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 12.16. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 15.15, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 11.94.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Allied Healthcare Products Inc. [AHPI] managed to generate an average of -$13,826 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 10.14 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.82.Allied Healthcare Products Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.40 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

Insider trade positions for Allied Healthcare Products Inc. [AHPI]

There are presently around $1 million, or 6.10% of AHPI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AHPI stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 53,862, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 25.43% of the total institutional ownership; CITADEL ADVISORS LLC, holding 44,400 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.26 million in AHPI stocks shares; and BANK OF AMERICA CORP /DE/, currently with $0.2 million in AHPI stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Allied Healthcare Products Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of September and at the time of the September reporting period, where 8 institutional holders increased their position in Allied Healthcare Products Inc. [NASDAQ:AHPI] by around 90,936 shares. Additionally, 10 investors decreased positions by around 128,514 shares, while 3 investors held positions by with 26,742 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 246,192 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AHPI stock had 4 new institutional investments in for a total of 54,851 shares, while 6 institutional investors sold positions of 127,093 shares during the same period.