Zynga Inc. [ZNGA] Stock trading around $10.37 per share: What’s Next?

Zynga Inc. [NASDAQ: ZNGA] jumped around 0.05 points on Monday, while shares priced at $10.37 at the close of the session, up 0.48%. The company report on July 19, 2021 that Zynga Announces ‘National Words With Friends Day’ with Inaugural In-Game Festival Celebrating Iconic Game Franchise’s 12th Birthday.

Beloved Mobile Game Commemorates 12 Years of Connection, Camaraderie and Competition with 14-Day Celebration for Fans.

, Zynga Inc. (Nasdaq: ZNGA) a global leader in interactive entertainment, announced that in conjunction with the game’s 12th birthday, July 19 has been proclaimed ‘National Words With Friends Day’. This special holiday kicks off a two week in-game festival for fans featuring a slate of exciting gameplay events, challenges, special celebrity guests and sweepstakes that honor the game’s love of words and ongoing spirit of friendly competition.

Zynga Inc. stock is now 5.07% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. ZNGA Stock saw the intraday high of $10.475 and lowest of $10.17 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 12.32, which means current price is +10.91% above from all time high which was touched on 02/19/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 13.79M shares, ZNGA reached a trading volume of 11531187 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Zynga Inc. [ZNGA]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ZNGA shares is $13.27 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ZNGA stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Zynga Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on May 06, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Jefferies raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on April 23, 2021, representing the official price target for Zynga Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $15, while BMO Capital Markets analysts kept a Outperform rating on ZNGA stock. On December 16, 2020, analysts increased their price target for ZNGA shares from 10 to 12.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Zynga Inc. is set at 0.30, with the Price to Sales ratio for ZNGA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.00. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.83, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.26. Price to Free Cash Flow for ZNGA in the course of the last twelve months was 38.96 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.30.

How has ZNGA stock performed recently?

Zynga Inc. [ZNGA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.45. With this latest performance, ZNGA shares dropped by -1.98% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 7.24% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 9.74% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ZNGA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.80, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 41.30, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.72 for Zynga Inc. [ZNGA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.50, while it was recorded at 10.43 for the last single week of trading, and 10.02 for the last 200 days.

Zynga Inc. [ZNGA]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Zynga Inc. [ZNGA] shares currently have an operating margin of -0.50 and a Gross Margin at +58.89. Zynga Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -21.74.

Return on Total Capital for ZNGA is now -0.28, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -12.22. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -17.47, with Return on Assets sitting at -8.70. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Zynga Inc. [ZNGA] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 48.63. Additionally, ZNGA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 32.72, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 23.05. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 48.00, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 32.29.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Zynga Inc. [ZNGA] managed to generate an average of -$191,269 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 11.05 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.40.Zynga Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

Earnings analysis for Zynga Inc. [ZNGA]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ZNGA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Zynga Inc. go to 12.43%.

Insider trade positions for Zynga Inc. [ZNGA]

There are presently around $9,151 million, or 82.40% of ZNGA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ZNGA stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 92,508,952, which is approximately -0.977% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; ARTISAN PARTNERS LIMITED PARTNERSHIP, holding 82,655,497 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $857.14 million in ZNGA stocks shares; and PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, currently with $757.74 million in ZNGA stock with ownership of nearly 0.707% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Zynga Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 257 institutional holders increased their position in Zynga Inc. [NASDAQ:ZNGA] by around 111,203,802 shares. Additionally, 222 investors decreased positions by around 79,284,135 shares, while 81 investors held positions by with 691,914,845 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 882,402,782 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ZNGA stock had 91 new institutional investments in for a total of 39,879,349 shares, while 68 institutional investors sold positions of 20,573,790 shares during the same period.