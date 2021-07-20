Yamana Gold Inc. [AUY] Revenue clocked in at $1.63 billion, down -27.85% YTD: What’s Next?

Yamana Gold Inc. [NYSE: AUY] closed the trading session at $4.12 on 07/19/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $4.05, while the highest price level was $4.18. The company report on July 20, 2021 that Yamana Gold Announces Positive Development Decision on Its Wholly-Owned Wasamac Project Based on Positive Results From Several Studies Showing Higher Average Daily Throughput, Increased Mineral Reserves, Increased Average Annual Production and Strong, Increased Cash Flows.

YAMANA GOLD INC. (TSX: YRI; NYSE: AUY; LSE: AUY) (“Yamana” or “the Company”) is pleased to announce the results of several studies on the Company’s wholly-owned Wasamac project in the Abitibi-Témiscamingue Region of Quebec, Canada, intended to corroborate diligence reviews conducted by the Company on its purchase of the Wasamac project in early 2021 and update a historical feasibility study. These studies form the new feasibility level studies of the Company and the baseline technical and financial aspects of the Wasamac project that now underpin the decision to advance the project to production.

Results from all studies are consistent with the Company’s conclusions in its diligence reviews relating to the purchase of Wasamac and, in some cases, are better than the conclusions from those reviews. While a prior feasibility study was recently completed on Wasamac, in 2018, the Company relied on its own diligence reviews relating to the purchase of the project, using the prior feasibility study as a reference only and applying its own standards and approaches as a complete update of the prior study. These studies now form Yamana’s feasibility level work relating to the project.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -27.85 percent and weekly performance of 0.24 percent. The stock has been moved at -18.74 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -7.83 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -13.08 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 11.10M shares, AUY reached to a volume of 17590743 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AUY shares is $3.92 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AUY stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for Yamana Gold Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on January 06, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price from $8.25 to $9. The new note on the price target was released on November 16, 2020, representing the official price target for Yamana Gold Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Yamana Gold Inc. is set at 0.15, with the Price to Sales ratio for AUY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.45. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.90.

AUY stock trade performance evaluation

Yamana Gold Inc. [AUY] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.24. With this latest performance, AUY shares dropped by -7.83% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -18.74% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -26.16% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AUY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 37.65, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 38.09, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.59 for Yamana Gold Inc. [AUY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.77, while it was recorded at 4.22 for the last single week of trading, and 5.03 for the last 200 days.

Yamana Gold Inc. [AUY]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Yamana Gold Inc. [AUY] shares currently have an operating margin of +27.86 and a Gross Margin at +33.81. Yamana Gold Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +13.04.

Return on Total Capital for AUY is now 7.89, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 4.02. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 4.98, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.74. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Yamana Gold Inc. [AUY] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 23.68. Additionally, AUY Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 19.14, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 12.22. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 23.38, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 18.90.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 429.06 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.21.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Yamana Gold Inc. [AUY] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AUY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Yamana Gold Inc. go to 40.04%.

Yamana Gold Inc. [AUY]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $1,739 million, or 51.04% of AUY stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AUY stocks are: VAN ECK ASSOCIATES CORP with ownership of 108,450,136, which is approximately -7.016% of the company’s market cap and around 0.36% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 29,105,127 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $119.91 million in AUY stocks shares; and AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL INC, currently with $100.47 million in AUY stock with ownership of nearly 91.193% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Yamana Gold Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 133 institutional holders increased their position in Yamana Gold Inc. [NYSE:AUY] by around 56,899,509 shares. Additionally, 127 investors decreased positions by around 81,151,972 shares, while 54 investors held positions by with 284,146,790 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 422,198,271 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AUY stock had 39 new institutional investments in for a total of 12,998,275 shares, while 46 institutional investors sold positions of 41,690,533 shares during the same period.