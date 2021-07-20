why Retail Properties of America Inc. [RPAI] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $12.83

Retail Properties of America Inc. [NYSE: RPAI] slipped around -0.12 points on Monday, while shares priced at $11.40 at the close of the session, down -1.04%. The company report on July 20, 2021 that SHAREHOLDER NOTICE: Brodsky & Smith Announces an Investigation of Retail Properties of America, Inc. (NYSE – RPAI).

Law office of Brodsky & Smith announces that it is investigating potential claims against the Board of Directors of Retail Properties of America, Inc. (“Retail Properties” or the “Company”) (NYSE:RPAI) for possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of federal and state law in connection with the agreement to be acquired by Kite Realty Group Trust (“Kite”) (NYSE:KRG). Under the terms of the merger agreement, Retail Properties shareholders will receive only 0.6230 newly issued Kite shares for each share of Retail Properties they own. Based on the closing share price of Zoom as of July 16, 2021, this represents a per share price for Retail Properties common stock of $12.97.

The investigation concerns whether the Retail Properties Board breached its fiduciary duties to Retail Properties shareholders and whether Kite is paying too little for the Company.

Retail Properties of America Inc. stock is now 33.18% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. RPAI Stock saw the intraday high of $12.19 and lowest of $11.32 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 12.79, which means current price is +40.22% above from all time high which was touched on 06/09/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.35M shares, RPAI reached a trading volume of 9938732 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Retail Properties of America Inc. [RPAI]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RPAI shares is $12.83 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RPAI stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Robert W. Baird have made an estimate for Retail Properties of America Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on April 14, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on March 04, 2021, representing the official price target for Retail Properties of America Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Retail Properties of America Inc. is set at 0.37, with the Price to Sales ratio for RPAI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.77. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.54, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.18. Price to Free Cash Flow for RPAI in the course of the last twelve months was 33.94.

How has RPAI stock performed recently?

Retail Properties of America Inc. [RPAI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.44. With this latest performance, RPAI shares dropped by -4.44% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 20.51% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 78.68% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RPAI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.77, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 42.13, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.45 for Retail Properties of America Inc. [RPAI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 11.83, while it was recorded at 11.57 for the last single week of trading, and 9.83 for the last 200 days.

Retail Properties of America Inc. [RPAI]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Retail Properties of America Inc. [RPAI] shares currently have an operating margin of +25.32 and a Gross Margin at +34.43. Retail Properties of America Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +3.37.

Return on Total Capital for RPAI is now 3.18, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 0.42. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 0.89, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.40. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Retail Properties of America Inc. [RPAI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 115.98. Additionally, RPAI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 53.70, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 50.31. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 115.83, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 53.63.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Retail Properties of America Inc. [RPAI] managed to generate an average of $66,794 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.75 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.12.

Earnings analysis for Retail Properties of America Inc. [RPAI]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for RPAI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Retail Properties of America Inc. go to -4.49%.

Insider trade positions for Retail Properties of America Inc. [RPAI]

There are presently around $2,233 million, or 93.40% of RPAI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of RPAI stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 40,451,360, which is approximately -0.383% of the company’s market cap and around 1.00% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 33,939,839 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $386.91 million in RPAI stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $127.58 million in RPAI stock with ownership of nearly 1.655% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Retail Properties of America Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 98 institutional holders increased their position in Retail Properties of America Inc. [NYSE:RPAI] by around 15,218,691 shares. Additionally, 127 investors decreased positions by around 17,538,037 shares, while 43 investors held positions by with 163,160,507 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 195,917,235 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. RPAI stock had 26 new institutional investments in for a total of 931,617 shares, while 30 institutional investors sold positions of 1,222,119 shares during the same period.