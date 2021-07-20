why Comcast Corporation [CMCSA] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $64.58

Comcast Corporation [NASDAQ: CMCSA] loss -1.60% on the last trading session, reaching $56.63 price per share at the time. The company report on July 13, 2021 that Comcast Brings the Tokyo Olympics Home to More Xfinity Customers Than Ever Via X1, Flex and Stream.

Xfinity Flex Will Offer Streamers a First-of-its-Kind Olympic Viewing Experience Featuring Peacock’s Live and On Demand Programming Lineup.

X1 Customers Will Enjoy Unparalleled Access to All 7,000 Hours of NBCUniversal’s Network and Streaming Coverage with More Ways to Personalize and Discover the Games Than Ever Before.

Comcast Corporation represents 4.59 billion in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $261.98 billion with the latest information. CMCSA stock price has been found in the range of $56.32 to $57.565.

If compared to the average trading volume of 15.87M shares, CMCSA reached a trading volume of 18044684 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Comcast Corporation [CMCSA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CMCSA shares is $64.58 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CMCSA stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Benchmark Company have made an estimate for Comcast Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on July 12, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on June 25, 2021, representing the official price target for Comcast Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $75, while Oppenheimer analysts kept a Outperform rating on CMCSA stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Comcast Corporation is set at 0.90, with the Price to Sales ratio for CMCSA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.52. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.81, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.23. Price to Free Cash Flow for CMCSA in the course of the last twelve months was 19.75 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

Trading performance analysis for CMCSA stock

Comcast Corporation [CMCSA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.80. With this latest performance, CMCSA shares dropped by -1.55% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 16.31% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 34.26% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CMCSA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.57, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 38.25, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.70 for Comcast Corporation [CMCSA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 56.93, while it was recorded at 57.54 for the last single week of trading, and 52.53 for the last 200 days.

Comcast Corporation [CMCSA]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Comcast Corporation [CMCSA] shares currently have an operating margin of +17.12 and a Gross Margin at +55.37. Comcast Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +10.17.

Return on Total Capital for CMCSA is now 8.84, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 5.44. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 12.17, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.92. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Comcast Corporation [CMCSA] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 125.53. Additionally, CMCSA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 55.66, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 41.40. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 121.26, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 53.76.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Comcast Corporation [CMCSA] managed to generate an average of $62,702 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 9.10 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.39.Comcast Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

Comcast Corporation [CMCSA]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CMCSA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Comcast Corporation go to 18.20%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Comcast Corporation [CMCSA]

There are presently around $218,569 million, or 85.60% of CMCSA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CMCSA stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 387,502,357, which is approximately -0.293% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 317,653,601 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $17.99 billion in CMCSA stocks shares; and CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS, currently with $12.44 billion in CMCSA stock with ownership of nearly 1.801% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Comcast Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 1,187 institutional holders increased their position in Comcast Corporation [NASDAQ:CMCSA] by around 159,071,741 shares. Additionally, 950 investors decreased positions by around 134,309,155 shares, while 253 investors held positions by with 3,566,223,665 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 3,859,604,561 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CMCSA stock had 177 new institutional investments in for a total of 12,176,956 shares, while 98 institutional investors sold positions of 7,224,814 shares during the same period.