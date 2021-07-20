why BlackBerry Limited [BB] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $8.36

BlackBerry Limited [NYSE: BB] slipped around -0.23 points on Monday, while shares priced at $9.88 at the close of the session, down -2.27%. The company report on July 20, 2021 that Rosen Law Announces Updated Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Securities Class Action Lawsuits on Behalf of Investors Unable to Execute Trades and Who Sold and/or Purchased Certain Securities on the Robinhood Trading Platform on or Around January 28, 2021.

Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, announces the updated July 27, 2021 lead plaintiff deadline in the class action lawsuits filed on behalf of those who were unable to execute trades, sold, and/or purchased certain securities including American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ: AAL), AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (NYSE: AMC), BlackBerry Limited (NYSE: BB), Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ: BBBY), GameStop Corp. (NYSE: GME), Express (NYSE: EXPR), Koss Corporation (NASDAQ: KOSS), Naked Brand Group (NASDAQ: NAKD), Nokia Corporation (NYSE: NOK), Sundial Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ: SNDL), Tootsie Roll Industries (NYSE: TR), and Trivago NV (NASDAQ: TRVG) (collectively, the “Affected Securities”) on the Robinhood Trading Platform on or around January 28, 2021. The lawsuits variously seek to recover damages for those affected by Robinhood’s alleged market manipulation in violation of Sections 9(a) and 10(b) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (15 U.S.C. §§ 78i(a) and 78(j)(b), and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (17 C.F.R. § 240.10b-5)).

The lawsuits are consolidated into the multidistrict litigation, In re January 2021 Short Squeeze Trading Litigation, 1:21-md-02989, pending before the Honorable Cecilia M. Altonaga in the United States District Court for the Southern District of Florida. Investors who wish to contact the court for copies of the complaints can contact the Clerk’s office at the Wilkie D. Ferguson, Jr. United States Courthouse, 400 North Miami Avenue, Miami, Florida 33128 or call (305) 523-5100. This notice is disseminated pursuant to Judge Altonaga’s Order signed on May 17, 2021. You may also contact your own counsel for copies of the complaints or the Rosen Law Firm below.

BlackBerry Limited stock is now 49.02% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. BB Stock saw the intraday high of $10.0899 and lowest of $9.66 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 28.77, which means current price is +51.65% above from all time high which was touched on 01/27/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 42.15M shares, BB reached a trading volume of 12668220 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BB shares is $8.36 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BB stock is a recommendation set at 4.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

TD Securities have made an estimate for BlackBerry Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Reduce, with their previous recommendation back on June 25, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on June 25, 2021, representing the official price target for BlackBerry Limited stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $10, while Canaccord Genuity analysts kept a Sell rating on BB stock. On March 31, 2021, analysts decreased their price target for BB shares from 10 to 9.

The Average True Range (ATR) for BlackBerry Limited is set at 0.75, with the Price to Sales ratio for BB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.80. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.84, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.19. Price to Free Cash Flow for BB in the course of the last twelve months was 82.41 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.40.

BlackBerry Limited [BB] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -12.18. With this latest performance, BB shares dropped by -26.87% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 0.41% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 105.83% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 33.08, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 22.70, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.52 for BlackBerry Limited [BB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 11.47, while it was recorded at 10.46 for the last single week of trading, and 9.29 for the last 200 days.

BlackBerry Limited [BB]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and BlackBerry Limited [BB] shares currently have an operating margin of -16.69 and a Gross Margin at +51.62. BlackBerry Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -123.63.

Return on Total Capital for BB is now -5.38, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -45.42. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -55.60, with Return on Assets sitting at -33.53. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, BlackBerry Limited [BB] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 56.05. Additionally, BB Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 35.92, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 29.91. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 53.86, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 34.51.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, BlackBerry Limited [BB] managed to generate an average of -$421,206 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.04 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.27.BlackBerry Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.40 and a Current Ratio set at 2.40.

Insider trade positions for BlackBerry Limited [BB]

There are presently around $2,185 million, or 56.60% of BB stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BB stocks are: FAIRFAX FINANCIAL HOLDINGS LTD/ CAN with ownership of 46,724,700, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 11.20% of the total institutional ownership; PRIMECAP MANAGEMENT CO/CA/, holding 44,046,890 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $435.18 million in BB stocks shares; and ALLIANZ ASSET MANAGEMENT GMBH, currently with $271.26 million in BB stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in BlackBerry Limited stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of June and at the time of the June reporting period, where 155 institutional holders increased their position in BlackBerry Limited [NYSE:BB] by around 45,479,505 shares. Additionally, 157 investors decreased positions by around 69,241,057 shares, while 31 investors held positions by with 106,463,234 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 221,183,796 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BB stock had 63 new institutional investments in for a total of 31,129,199 shares, while 66 institutional investors sold positions of 16,140,515 shares during the same period.