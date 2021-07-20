Wall Street Analyst Initiated Akebia Therapeutics Inc. [AKBA]. What else is Wall St. saying

Akebia Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: AKBA] loss -6.63% or -0.22 points to close at $3.10 with a heavy trading volume of 7017665 shares. The company report on July 2, 2021 that Akebia Therapeutics Reports Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4).

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: AKBA), a biopharmaceutical company with the purpose to better the lives of people impacted by kidney disease, granted 25 newly-hired employees options to purchase an aggregate of 210,000 shares of Akebia’s common stock on June 30, 2021, as inducements material to each such employee’s entering into employment with Akebia. The options were granted in accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4).

The options have an exercise price of $3.79 per share, which is equal to the closing price of Akebia’s common stock on the grant date. Each stock option vests over four years, with 25% of the shares vesting on the first anniversary of the grant date and the remaining 75% of shares vesting quarterly thereafter, in each case, subject to the new employee’s continued service with the company. Each stock option has a 10-year term and is subject to the terms and conditions of the company’s Inducement Award Program and a stock option agreement covering the grant.

It opened the trading session at $3.47, the shares rose to $3.47 and dropped to $3.10, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for AKBA points out that the company has recorded -2.21% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -48.33% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 3.38M shares, AKBA reached to a volume of 7017665 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Akebia Therapeutics Inc. [AKBA]:

Cantor Fitzgerald have made an estimate for Akebia Therapeutics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on March 08, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on January 29, 2021, representing the official price target for Akebia Therapeutics Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $18 to $15, while Needham kept a Buy rating on AKBA stock. On August 06, 2019, analysts decreased their price target for AKBA shares from 19 to 17.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Akebia Therapeutics Inc. is set at 0.21, with the Price to Sales ratio for AKBA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.05. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.23, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.59.

Trading performance analysis for AKBA stock

Akebia Therapeutics Inc. [AKBA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -9.09. With this latest performance, AKBA shares dropped by -12.18% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -2.21% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -74.76% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AKBA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 35.62, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 30.21, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.75 for Akebia Therapeutics Inc. [AKBA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.51, while it was recorded at 3.33 for the last single week of trading, and 3.30 for the last 200 days.

Akebia Therapeutics Inc. [AKBA]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Akebia Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.90 and a Current Ratio set at 2.10.

An analysis of insider ownership at Akebia Therapeutics Inc. [AKBA]

There are presently around $311 million, or 64.80% of AKBA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AKBA stocks are: STATE STREET CORP with ownership of 17,044,176, which is approximately -24.169% of the company’s market cap and around 1.50% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 12,368,986 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $38.34 million in AKBA stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $36.25 million in AKBA stock with ownership of nearly 38.619% of the company’s market capitalization.

72 institutional holders increased their position in Akebia Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ:AKBA] by around 16,039,434 shares. Additionally, 65 investors decreased positions by around 19,386,182 shares, while 29 investors held positions by with 64,936,089 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 100,361,705 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AKBA stock had 22 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,180,865 shares, while 18 institutional investors sold positions of 3,632,486 shares during the same period.