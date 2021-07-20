Wall Street Analyst Downgrade U.S. Bancorp [USB]. What else is Wall St. saying

U.S. Bancorp [NYSE: USB] loss -4.65% or -2.66 points to close at $54.51 with a heavy trading volume of 8466586 shares. The company report on July 15, 2021 that U.S. Bancorp Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results.

U.S. Bancorp reported its second quarter 2021 results. The earnings release, business line schedules and slide presentation can be accessed online at ir.usbank.com/investor-relations/financial-information.

At 8 a.m. CT, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer Andy Cecere and Vice Chair and Chief Financial Officer Terry Dolan will host a conference call to review the financial results. The conference call will be available online or by telephone. To access the webcast and presentation, visit U.S. Bancorp’s website at usbank.com and click on “About Us,” “Investor Relations” and “Webcasts & Presentations.” To access the conference call via telephone from locations within the United States and Canada, please dial 866.316.1409. Participants calling from outside the United States and Canada, please dial 706.634.9086. The conference ID number for all participants is 8286744.

It opened the trading session at $55.86, the shares rose to $56.33 and dropped to $54.20, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for USB points out that the company has recorded 12.62% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -59.53% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 6.19M shares, USB reached to a volume of 8466586 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for USB shares is $62.44 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on USB stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Odeon have made an estimate for U.S. Bancorp shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on July 19, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Keefe Bruyette raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on July 07, 2021, representing the official price target for U.S. Bancorp stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $58 to $62, while BofA Securities kept a Neutral rating on USB stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for U.S. Bancorp is set at 1.57, with the Price to Sales ratio for USB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.07. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.79, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 28.38. Price to Free Cash Flow for USB in the course of the last twelve months was 71.77.

U.S. Bancorp [USB] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.33. With this latest performance, USB shares dropped by -2.17% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 12.62% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 51.29% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for USB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 38.91, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 36.27, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.00 for U.S. Bancorp [USB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 58.63, while it was recorded at 56.88 for the last single week of trading, and 50.66 for the last 200 days.

U.S. Bancorp [USB]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and U.S. Bancorp [USB] shares currently have an operating margin of +26.28. U.S. Bancorp’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +21.44.

Return on Total Capital for USB is now 5.36, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 5.57. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 9.41, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.94. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, U.S. Bancorp [USB] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 102.26. Additionally, USB Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 50.56, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 9.80. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 74.24, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 32.57.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, U.S. Bancorp [USB] managed to generate an average of $72,502 per employee.

U.S. Bancorp [USB]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for USB. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for U.S. Bancorp go to 6.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at U.S. Bancorp [USB]

There are presently around $61,104 million, or 76.80% of USB stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of USB stocks are: BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC with ownership of 129,687,084, which is approximately -1.106% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 108,863,844 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $5.93 billion in USB stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $5.02 billion in USB stock with ownership of nearly -1.523% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in U.S. Bancorp stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 799 institutional holders increased their position in U.S. Bancorp [NYSE:USB] by around 78,380,768 shares. Additionally, 679 investors decreased positions by around 77,459,766 shares, while 246 investors held positions by with 965,123,858 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,120,964,392 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. USB stock had 153 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,961,038 shares, while 102 institutional investors sold positions of 27,739,684 shares during the same period.