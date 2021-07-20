Wall Street Analyst Downgrade Pinduoduo Inc. [PDD]. What else is Wall St. saying

Pinduoduo Inc. [NASDAQ: PDD] price plunged by -2.57 percent to reach at -$2.76. The company report on July 16, 2021 that Pinduoduo celebrates resounding success of Food Systems Forum.

Pinduoduo Inc., China’s largest agriculture platform, is proud to celebrate the resounding success of its first Food Systems Forum. The virtual forum, held over two days on July 14 and 15, hosted panels on smart agriculture, food and agriculture policy and regulation, nutrition, alternative proteins, and investments.

Speakers from leading institutions and organizations in the fields of agriculture and food systems, finance, investment economics, policy and regulation, and nutrition, took part in the Forum, sharing their expert insights on the most pressing and salient topics facing the global agri-food system.

A sum of 10020642 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 6.71M shares. Pinduoduo Inc. shares reached a high of $106.25 and dropped to a low of $102.71 until finishing in the latest session at $104.69.

The one-year PDD stock forecast points to a potential upside of 37.82. The average equity rating for PDD stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Pinduoduo Inc. [PDD]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PDD shares is $168.37 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PDD stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Macquarie have made an estimate for Pinduoduo Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on March 18, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on January 26, 2021, representing the official price target for Pinduoduo Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $210, while Bernstein analysts kept a Outperform rating on PDD stock. On November 16, 2020, analysts increased their price target for PDD shares from 85 to 192.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Pinduoduo Inc. is set at 5.29, with the Price to Sales ratio for PDD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 11.62. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 13.51, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 9.99. Price to Free Cash Flow for PDD in the course of the last twelve months was 34.87.

PDD Stock Performance Analysis:

Pinduoduo Inc. [PDD] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.28. With this latest performance, PDD shares dropped by -16.77% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -35.06% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 26.94% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PDD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 34.04, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 29.73, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 37.04 for Pinduoduo Inc. [PDD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 122.47, while it was recorded at 108.78 for the last single week of trading, and 137.39 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Pinduoduo Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Pinduoduo Inc. [PDD] shares currently have an operating margin of -15.77 and a Gross Margin at +67.57. Pinduoduo Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -12.07.

Return on Total Capital for PDD is now -16.69, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -13.15. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -16.33, with Return on Assets sitting at -5.91. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Pinduoduo Inc. [PDD] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 28.20. Additionally, PDD Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 21.99, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 10.68. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 24.67, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 19.25.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Pinduoduo Inc. [PDD] managed to generate an average of -$130,254 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 12.39 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.49.Pinduoduo Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 1.80.

Pinduoduo Inc. [PDD] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $26,603 million, or 28.70% of PDD stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PDD stocks are: BAILLIE GIFFORD & CO with ownership of 26,867,200, which is approximately 5.904% of the company’s market cap and around 0.17% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 17,733,833 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.86 billion in PDD stocks shares; and TIGER GLOBAL MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $1.47 billion in PDD stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Pinduoduo Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 290 institutional holders increased their position in Pinduoduo Inc. [NASDAQ:PDD] by around 39,124,023 shares. Additionally, 178 investors decreased positions by around 47,648,781 shares, while 32 investors held positions by with 167,334,765 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 254,107,569 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PDD stock had 102 new institutional investments in for a total of 8,543,071 shares, while 67 institutional investors sold positions of 4,719,889 shares during the same period.