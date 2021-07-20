The TJX Companies Inc. [TJX] is -4.77% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

The TJX Companies Inc. [NYSE: TJX] plunged by -$2.38 during the normal trading session on Monday and reaching a high of $66.63 during the day while it closed the day at $65.03. The company report on May 28, 2021 that The TJX Companies, Inc. Reinstates Share Repurchase Program, Announces Quarterly Common Stock Dividend, and Updates Q2 FY22 Sales Trends.

The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) announced that its Board of Directors has reinstated its share repurchase program. The Company plans to repurchase approximately $1.0 billion to $1.25 billion of TJX stock during the fiscal year ending January 29, 2022, and currently has approximately $3.0 billion remaining under its existing stock repurchase programs. TJX also announced the declaration of a quarterly dividend on its common stock of $.26 per share payable September 2, 2021, to shareholders of record on August 12, 2021. Further, as of, the Company continues to see second quarter overall open-only comp store sales trends similar to the first quarter.

Ernie Herrman, Chief Executive Officer and President of The TJX Companies, Inc., commented, “We are pleased to announce the reinstatement of our significant share repurchase program together with the declaration of our quarterly dividend. We are also pleased to see continued momentum in our business as second quarter overall open-only comp store sales trends remain similar to the first quarter. Throughout the global pandemic, we have remained focused on ensuring the financial stability of the Company in order to emerge from the health crisis in a position of strength for our Associates, customers, shareholders, and other business associates. The actions we announced demonstrate our confidence in our business and our outlook for successful growth over the long term. We see many opportunities to capture additional market share in the future, and with our very strong balance sheet and ability to generate cash flow, we are very pleased to again be in a position of significantly investing in our business and returning substantial cash to our shareholders.”.

The TJX Companies Inc. stock has also loss -4.68% of its value over the past 7 days. However, TJX stock has declined by -5.75% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -5.01% and lost -4.77% year-on date.

The market cap for TJX stock reached $79.23 billion, with 1.21 billion shares outstanding and 1.20 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 6.38M shares, TJX reached a trading volume of 7942986 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about The TJX Companies Inc. [TJX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TJX shares is $78.77 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TJX stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

RBC Capital Mkts have made an estimate for The TJX Companies Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on April 23, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on February 25, 2021, representing the official price target for The TJX Companies Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $73 to $69, while Citigroup kept a Neutral rating on TJX stock. On August 17, 2020, analysts increased their price target for TJX shares from 64 to 68.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The TJX Companies Inc. is set at 1.29, with the Price to Sales ratio for TJX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.10. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 12.78, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 7.20. Price to Free Cash Flow for TJX in the course of the last twelve months was 12.40 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

TJX stock trade performance evaluation

The TJX Companies Inc. [TJX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.68. With this latest performance, TJX shares gained by 0.51% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -5.01% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 22.91% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TJX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 39.65, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 33.98, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.56 for The TJX Companies Inc. [TJX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 67.44, while it was recorded at 67.36 for the last single week of trading, and 65.41 for the last 200 days.

The TJX Companies Inc. [TJX]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

The TJX Companies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

The TJX Companies Inc. [TJX]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $70,203 million, or 91.30% of TJX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TJX stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 88,728,939, which is approximately -6.191% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 87,173,041 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $5.67 billion in TJX stocks shares; and WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP, currently with $5.66 billion in TJX stock with ownership of nearly -13.253% of the company’s market capitalization.

792 institutional holders increased their position in The TJX Companies Inc. [NYSE:TJX] by around 79,748,468 shares. Additionally, 679 investors decreased positions by around 83,824,303 shares, while 224 investors held positions by with 915,979,496 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,079,552,267 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TJX stock had 132 new institutional investments in for a total of 9,617,348 shares, while 112 institutional investors sold positions of 7,704,327 shares during the same period.