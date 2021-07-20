T-Mobile US Inc. [TMUS] gain 7.24% so far this year. What now?

T-Mobile US Inc. [NASDAQ: TMUS] loss -3.21% on the last trading session, reaching $144.61 price per share at the time. The company report on July 19, 2021 that T-Mobile to Host Q2 2021 Earnings Call on July 29, 2021.

Mike Sievert, president & chief executive officer, and Peter Osvaldik, executive vice president & chief financial officer of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ: TMUS) look forward to discussing second quarter 2021 financial and operational results on Thursday, July 29, 2021 at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time (EDT). The call will be accessible via the dial-in details below as well as a webcast link on the Company’s Investor Relations website at http://investor.t-mobile.com. The earnings release, Investor Factbook, and other related materials will be available at approximately 4:05 p.m. EDT on Thursday, July 29, 2021 at TMUS Investor Relations.

Access via Phone (audio only):.

T-Mobile US Inc. represents 1.24 billion in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $179.02 billion with the latest information. TMUS stock price has been found in the range of $143.29 to $148.21.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.93M shares, TMUS reached a trading volume of 7091384 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about T-Mobile US Inc. [TMUS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TMUS shares is $165.85 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TMUS stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Redburn have made an estimate for T-Mobile US Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on June 25, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, The Benchmark Company raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on May 27, 2021, representing the official price target for T-Mobile US Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $160, while Oppenheimer analysts kept a Outperform rating on TMUS stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for T-Mobile US Inc. is set at 2.28, with the Price to Sales ratio for TMUS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.32. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.71, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.39.

Trading performance analysis for TMUS stock

T-Mobile US Inc. [TMUS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.56. With this latest performance, TMUS shares dropped by -1.26% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 13.62% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 37.27% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TMUS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.74, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 40.34, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.90 for T-Mobile US Inc. [TMUS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 143.20, while it was recorded at 147.81 for the last single week of trading, and 130.22 for the last 200 days.

T-Mobile US Inc. [TMUS]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and T-Mobile US Inc. [TMUS] shares currently have an operating margin of +13.84 and a Gross Margin at +38.94. T-Mobile US Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +4.01.

Return on Total Capital for TMUS is now 7.77, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 2.38. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 5.83, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.81. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, T-Mobile US Inc. [TMUS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 164.13. Additionally, TMUS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 62.14, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 49.57. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 149.57, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 56.63.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, T-Mobile US Inc. [TMUS] managed to generate an average of $36,587 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 10.77 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.45.T-Mobile US Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

T-Mobile US Inc. [TMUS]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TMUS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for T-Mobile US Inc. go to 38.16%.

An analysis of insider ownership at T-Mobile US Inc. [TMUS]

There are presently around $88,590 million, or 41.60% of TMUS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TMUS stocks are: SOFTBANK GROUP CORP with ownership of 106,291,619, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 42,604,722 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $6.16 billion in TMUS stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $5.81 billion in TMUS stock with ownership of nearly 1.168% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in T-Mobile US Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 572 institutional holders increased their position in T-Mobile US Inc. [NASDAQ:TMUS] by around 54,086,692 shares. Additionally, 429 investors decreased positions by around 43,207,060 shares, while 119 investors held positions by with 515,318,662 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 612,612,414 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TMUS stock had 127 new institutional investments in for a total of 10,112,230 shares, while 91 institutional investors sold positions of 6,028,580 shares during the same period.