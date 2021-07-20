Raymond James slashes price target on Yatsen Holding Limited [YSG] – find out why.

Yatsen Holding Limited [NYSE: YSG] loss -4.44% on the last trading session, reaching $7.75 price per share at the time. The company report on May 19, 2021 that Yatsen Reports First Quarter 2021 Financial Results.

Conference Call to Be Held at 7:30 A.M. U.S. Eastern Time on May 19, 2021.

Yatsen Holding Limited (“Yatsen” or the “Company”) (NYSE: YSG), a leader in the rapidly evolving China beauty market, announced its unaudited financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2021.

Yatsen Holding Limited represents 631.61 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $5.47 billion with the latest information. YSG stock price has been found in the range of $7.62 to $8.1581.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.83M shares, YSG reached a trading volume of 2160036 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Yatsen Holding Limited [YSG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for YSG shares is $11.90 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on YSG stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Raymond James have made an estimate for Yatsen Holding Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on July 14, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on December 14, 2020, representing the official price target for Yatsen Holding Limited stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $18.60, while Goldman analysts kept a Neutral rating on YSG stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Yatsen Holding Limited is set at 0.57, with the Price to Sales ratio for YSG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.23. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.75, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.95.

Trading performance analysis for YSG stock

Yatsen Holding Limited [YSG] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -11.73. With this latest performance, YSG shares dropped by -25.27% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -63.70% over the last 6 months .

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for YSG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 30.79, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 26.05, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 34.34 for Yatsen Holding Limited [YSG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 9.64, while it was recorded at 8.33 for the last single week of trading.

Yatsen Holding Limited [YSG]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Yatsen Holding Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.60 and a Current Ratio set at 5.30.

An analysis of insider ownership at Yatsen Holding Limited [YSG]

55 institutional holders increased their position in Yatsen Holding Limited [NYSE:YSG] by around 31,152,779 shares. Additionally, 43 investors decreased positions by around 49,681,497 shares, while 7 investors held positions by with 5,676,430 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 75,157,846 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. YSG stock had 29 new institutional investments in for a total of 14,823,202 shares, while 26 institutional investors sold positions of 6,586,112 shares during the same period.