Plains All American Pipeline L.P. [PAA] Stock trading around $9.56 per share: What’s Next?

Plains All American Pipeline L.P. [NASDAQ: PAA] stock went on a downward path that fall over -4.59% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -10.99%. The company report on July 13, 2021 that Plains All American and Oryx Midstream Announce Permian Basin Joint Venture.

Conference call to be hosted by Plains at 8:30 a.m. EDT / 7:30 a.m. CDT.

Plains All American (Nasdaq: PAA & PAGP) (“Plains”) and Oryx Midstream Holdings LLC (“Oryx”), a portfolio company of Stonepeak Infrastructure Partners, announced they have entered into a definitive agreement to merge their respective assets, operations and commercial activities within the Permian Basin into a newly formed strategic joint venture, Plains Oryx Permian Basin LLC (“Plains Oryx Permian Basin” or the “JV”). The transaction will include all of Oryx’s Permian assets and, with the exception of Plains’ long-haul pipeline systems and certain of its intra-basin terminal assets, the vast majority of Plains’ assets located within the Permian Basin.

Over the last 12 months, PAA stock rose by 18.46%. The one-year Plains All American Pipeline L.P. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 22.4. The average equity rating for PAA stock is currently 2.30, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $7.03 billion, with 722.00 million shares outstanding and 471.49 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.56M shares, PAA stock reached a trading volume of 7727160 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Plains All American Pipeline L.P. [PAA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PAA shares is $12.32 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PAA stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Plains All American Pipeline L.P. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on July 16, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on March 11, 2021, representing the official price target for Plains All American Pipeline L.P. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Plains All American Pipeline L.P. is set at 0.44, with the Price to Sales ratio for PAA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.30. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.90, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.04. Price to Free Cash Flow for PAA in the course of the last twelve months was 8.95 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.80.

PAA Stock Performance Analysis:

Plains All American Pipeline L.P. [PAA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -10.99. With this latest performance, PAA shares dropped by -15.92% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -7.45% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 18.46% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PAA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 29.36, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 21.62, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 35.40 for Plains All American Pipeline L.P. [PAA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.93, while it was recorded at 10.20 for the last single week of trading, and 9.10 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Plains All American Pipeline L.P. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Plains All American Pipeline L.P. [PAA] shares currently have an operating margin of +4.90 and a Gross Margin at +6.04. Plains All American Pipeline L.P.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -10.99.

Return on Total Capital for PAA is now 5.28, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -12.36. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -22.88, with Return on Assets sitting at -9.75. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Plains All American Pipeline L.P. [PAA] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 110.58. Additionally, PAA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 52.51, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 43.30. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 132.84, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 48.01.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Plains All American Pipeline L.P. [PAA] managed to generate an average of -$589,091 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.38 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.89.Plains All American Pipeline L.P.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

Plains All American Pipeline L.P. [PAA] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $3,115 million, or 45.60% of PAA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PAA stocks are: ALPS ADVISORS INC with ownership of 54,382,411, which is approximately 4.8% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKSTONE GROUP INC, holding 34,573,433 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $330.52 million in PAA stocks shares; and TORTOISE CAPITAL ADVISORS, L.L.C., currently with $279.39 million in PAA stock with ownership of nearly 1.127% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Plains All American Pipeline L.P. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 138 institutional holders increased their position in Plains All American Pipeline L.P. [NASDAQ:PAA] by around 19,791,412 shares. Additionally, 144 investors decreased positions by around 29,785,921 shares, while 92 investors held positions by with 276,267,570 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 325,844,903 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PAA stock had 31 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,175,237 shares, while 40 institutional investors sold positions of 9,728,799 shares during the same period.