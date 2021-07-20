NRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NRXP] moved up 45.31: Why It’s Important

NRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ: NRXP] gained 45.31% on the last trading session, reaching $12.38 price per share at the time. The company report on July 19, 2021 that NRx Pharmaceuticals Presents Evidence ZYESAMI™ (aviptadil) Helps Prevent “Cytokine Storm” in Patients with COVID-19.

– Sudden Rise in Inflammatory Cytokines (IL-6) Associated with Death in COVID-19 and Other Forms of Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome.

– Data from Randomized Phase 2b/3 Trial Shows Patients Treated with ZYESAMI™ are Significantly Less Likely to Experience IL-6 Cytokine Rise, and Have Improved Survival and Recovery from Respiratory Failure, Compared to Patients Receiving Placebo.

NRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. represents 47.46 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $662.70 million with the latest information. NRXP stock price has been found in the range of $11.02 to $14.93.

If compared to the average trading volume of 228.89K shares, NRXP reached a trading volume of 65286658 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

The Average True Range (ATR) for NRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. is set at 1.91 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 27.51, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.00.

NRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NRXP] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 28.29. With this latest performance, NRXP shares dropped by -21.55% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -58.68% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 15.28% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NRXP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.52, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 53.54, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.36 for NRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NRXP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 17.86, while it was recorded at 10.25 for the last single week of trading, and 24.30 for the last 200 days.

Return on Total Capital for NRXP is now -4.92, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -2.35. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -2.69, with Return on Assets sitting at -2.28. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, NRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NRXP] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 96.50. Additionally, NRXP Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 49.11, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 44.16. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 96.50, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 49.11.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, NRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NRXP] managed to generate an average of -$217,206 per employee.NRx Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.10 and a Current Ratio set at 0.10.

There are presently around $2 million, or 1.30% of NRXP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NRXP stocks are: URSA FUND MANAGEMENT, LLC with ownership of 40,197, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 1.40% of the total institutional ownership; IONIC CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC, holding 34,391 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.43 million in NRXP stocks shares; and CNH PARTNERS LLC, currently with $0.25 million in NRXP stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

6 institutional holders increased their position in NRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ:NRXP] by around 82,458 shares. Additionally, 14 investors decreased positions by around 109,917 shares, while 1 investors held positions by with 46,596 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 145,779 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NRXP stock had 4 new institutional investments in for a total of 82,112 shares, while 8 institutional investors sold positions of 82,536 shares during the same period.