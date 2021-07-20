NIKE Inc. [NKE] stock Reiterated by UBS analyst, price target now $185

NIKE Inc. [NYSE: NKE] stock went on a downward path that fall over -1.24% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -2.44%. The company report on June 25, 2021 that NIKE, Inc. Reports Fiscal 2021 Fourth Quarter and Full Year Results.

NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) reported financial results for its fiscal 2021 fourth quarter and full year ended May 31, 2021.

Fourth quarter reported revenues were $12.3 billion, up 96 percent compared to prior year and increasing 21 percent compared to the fourth quarter of 2019.

Over the last 12 months, NKE stock rose by 63.97%. The one-year NIKE Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 11.69. The average equity rating for NKE stock is currently 1.90, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $252.30 billion, with 1.58 billion shares outstanding and 1.27 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 7.26M shares, NKE stock reached a trading volume of 7278694 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on NIKE Inc. [NKE]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NKE shares is $178.77 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NKE stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for NIKE Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 25, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price from $160 to $180. The new note on the price target was released on June 25, 2021, representing the official price target for NIKE Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $168 to $213, while Stifel kept a Buy rating on NKE stock. On June 25, 2021, analysts increased their price target for NKE shares from 150 to 192.

The Average True Range (ATR) for NIKE Inc. is set at 2.81, with the Price to Sales ratio for NKE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.66. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 20.88, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 7.84. Price to Free Cash Flow for NKE in the course of the last twelve months was 120.49 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.00.

NKE Stock Performance Analysis:

NIKE Inc. [NKE] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.44. With this latest performance, NKE shares gained by 22.46% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 12.19% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 63.97% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NKE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 66.57, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 60.38, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 66.94 for NIKE Inc. [NKE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 141.64, while it was recorded at 160.51 for the last single week of trading, and 136.81 for the last 200 days.

Insight into NIKE Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and NIKE Inc. [NKE] shares currently have an operating margin of +15.58 and a Gross Margin at +44.82. NIKE Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +12.86.

Return on Total Capital for NKE is now 29.74, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 25.18. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 55.01, with Return on Assets sitting at 16.58. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, NIKE Inc. [NKE] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 100.36. Additionally, NKE Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 50.09, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 33.95. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 96.69, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 48.26.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 12.35 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.29.NIKE Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.00 and a Current Ratio set at 2.80.

NKE Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NKE. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for NIKE Inc. go to 17.00%.

NIKE Inc. [NKE] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $164,048 million, or 83.70% of NKE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NKE stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 104,163,264, which is approximately 0.21% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 94,636,902 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $14.94 billion in NKE stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $8.69 billion in NKE stock with ownership of nearly 0.789% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in NIKE Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of June and at the time of the June reporting period, where 1,104 institutional holders increased their position in NIKE Inc. [NYSE:NKE] by around 48,481,530 shares. Additionally, 910 investors decreased positions by around 47,027,946 shares, while 312 investors held positions by with 943,622,718 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,039,132,194 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NKE stock had 154 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,300,052 shares, while 120 institutional investors sold positions of 4,889,130 shares during the same period.