Mondelez International Inc. [MDLZ] is 9.49% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Mondelez International Inc. [NASDAQ: MDLZ] stock went on a downward path that fall over -0.37% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 1.70%. The company report on July 20, 2021 that Give and Go Prepared Foods (U.S.A.) Corp. Conducts Voluntary Recall of Certain Muffin Products Due to Possible Health Risk.

Give and Go Prepared Foods (U.S.A.) Corp. announced a voluntary nationwide recall of certain muffin products due to the potential for the products to be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes, an organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Although healthy individuals may suffer only short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea, Listeria infection can cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women.

This recall is limited solely to the products listed below, which have been sold in retail stores nationwide. No other Give & Go products are affected, and this recall does not affect products in countries other than the United States.

Over the last 12 months, MDLZ stock rose by 18.40%. The one-year Mondelez International Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 7.11. The average equity rating for MDLZ stock is currently 1.80, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $89.73 billion, with 1.41 billion shares outstanding and 1.40 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 6.67M shares, MDLZ stock reached a trading volume of 8005212 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Mondelez International Inc. [MDLZ]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MDLZ shares is $68.92 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MDLZ stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Mondelez International Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on November 18, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, UBS raised their target price from $62 to $63. The new note on the price target was released on November 03, 2020, representing the official price target for Mondelez International Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $65 to $63, while Morgan Stanley kept a Overweight rating on MDLZ stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Mondelez International Inc. is set at 0.73, with the Price to Sales ratio for MDLZ stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.31. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.34, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.45. Price to Free Cash Flow for MDLZ in the course of the last twelve months was 44.69 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.40.

MDLZ Stock Performance Analysis:

Mondelez International Inc. [MDLZ] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.70. With this latest performance, MDLZ shares gained by 1.31% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 11.88% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 18.40% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MDLZ stock in for the last two-week period is set at 61.66, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 65.75, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 60.02 for Mondelez International Inc. [MDLZ]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 63.03, while it was recorded at 63.80 for the last single week of trading, and 58.70 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Mondelez International Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Mondelez International Inc. [MDLZ] shares currently have an operating margin of +16.21 and a Gross Margin at +38.40. Mondelez International Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +13.37.

Return on Total Capital for MDLZ is now 9.10, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 8.15. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 12.96, with Return on Assets sitting at 5.37. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Mondelez International Inc. [MDLZ] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 75.08. Additionally, MDLZ Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 42.88, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 30.54. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 64.35, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 36.75.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Mondelez International Inc. [MDLZ] managed to generate an average of $45,000 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 9.04 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.40.Mondelez International Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.40 and a Current Ratio set at 0.60.

MDLZ Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MDLZ. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Mondelez International Inc. go to 9.56%.

Mondelez International Inc. [MDLZ] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $69,199 million, or 78.90% of MDLZ stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MDLZ stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 112,932,907, which is approximately 4.06% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 93,870,035 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $6.01 billion in MDLZ stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $3.94 billion in MDLZ stock with ownership of nearly -4.665% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Mondelez International Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 710 institutional holders increased their position in Mondelez International Inc. [NASDAQ:MDLZ] by around 72,129,292 shares. Additionally, 750 investors decreased positions by around 68,370,747 shares, while 291 investors held positions by with 940,397,295 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,080,897,334 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MDLZ stock had 109 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,272,425 shares, while 116 institutional investors sold positions of 6,416,411 shares during the same period.