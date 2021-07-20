Market cap of 360 DigiTech Inc. [QFIN] reaches 4.60B – now what?

360 DigiTech Inc. [NASDAQ: QFIN] price plunged by -2.08 percent to reach at -$0.63. The company report on July 18, 2021 that CLASS ACTION UPDATE for HMPT, DKNG and QFIN: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders.

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP announces that class action lawsuits have commenced on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies. Shareholders interested in serving as lead plaintiff have until the deadlines listed to petition the court. Further details about the cases can be found at the links provided. There is no cost or obligation to you.

A sum of 3131628 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 3.56M shares. 360 DigiTech Inc. shares reached a high of $31.27 and dropped to a low of $28.62 until finishing in the latest session at $29.59.

The one-year QFIN stock forecast points to a potential upside of 30.34. The average equity rating for QFIN stock is currently 1.40, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on 360 DigiTech Inc. [QFIN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for QFIN shares is $42.48 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on QFIN stock is a recommendation set at 1.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for 360 DigiTech Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 05, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, CLSA raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on July 16, 2020, representing the official price target for 360 DigiTech Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for 360 DigiTech Inc. is set at 3.23, with the Price to Sales ratio for QFIN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.12. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.67, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.95.

QFIN Stock Performance Analysis:

360 DigiTech Inc. [QFIN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 12.47. With this latest performance, QFIN shares dropped by -28.84% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 116.30% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 96.61% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for QFIN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 39.52, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 36.58, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.06 for 360 DigiTech Inc. [QFIN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 32.95, while it was recorded at 28.69 for the last single week of trading, and 21.96 for the last 200 days.

Insight into 360 DigiTech Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and 360 DigiTech Inc. [QFIN] shares currently have an operating margin of +27.94 and a Gross Margin at +83.54. 360 DigiTech Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +25.78.

Return on Total Capital for QFIN is now 42.95, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 40.66. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 40.77, with Return on Assets sitting at 15.23. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, 360 DigiTech Inc. [QFIN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 2.43. Additionally, QFIN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 2.37, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 0.94. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.16, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.15.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, 360 DigiTech Inc. [QFIN] managed to generate an average of $308,333 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.17 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.59.360 DigiTech Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.80.

360 DigiTech Inc. [QFIN] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $2,247 million, or 59.40% of QFIN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of QFIN stocks are: FOUNTAINVEST CHINA CAPITAL PARTNERS GP3 LTD. with ownership of 13,570,765, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 9.51% of the total institutional ownership; ASPEX MANAGEMENT (HK) LTD, holding 9,157,633 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $270.97 million in QFIN stocks shares; and MORGAN STANLEY, currently with $251.97 million in QFIN stock with ownership of nearly 1348.488% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in 360 DigiTech Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 93 institutional holders increased their position in 360 DigiTech Inc. [NASDAQ:QFIN] by around 28,843,153 shares. Additionally, 43 investors decreased positions by around 11,208,829 shares, while 8 investors held positions by with 35,891,569 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 75,943,551 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. QFIN stock had 50 new institutional investments in for a total of 11,033,235 shares, while 13 institutional investors sold positions of 1,806,734 shares during the same period.