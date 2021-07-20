Market Analysts see Truist Financial Corporation [TFC] gaining to $49. Time to buy?

Truist Financial Corporation [NYSE: TFC] traded at a low on 07/19/21, posting a -4.06 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $52.18. The company report on July 17, 2021 that Truist Bank announces redemption of senior bank notes due August 2022.

Truist Bank announced it will redeem all $500,000,000 principal amount outstanding of its 3.502% fixed-to-floating rate senior bank notes due Aug. 2, 2022 (CUSIP 86787EAX5) and all $300,000,000 principal amount outstanding of its floating rate senior bank notes due Aug. 2, 2022 (CUSIP 86787EAW7) on the redemption date of Aug. 2, 2021.

The redemption price for each series of senior bank notes will be equal to 100% of the principal amount plus accrued and unpaid interest to, but excluding, the redemption date. Interest on each series of senior bank notes will cease to accrue on and after the redemption date.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 7056159 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Truist Financial Corporation stands at 3.42% while the volatility over the past one month is 2.36%.

The market cap for TFC stock reached $72.07 billion, with 1.34 billion shares outstanding and 1.34 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 5.61M shares, TFC reached a trading volume of 7056159 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Truist Financial Corporation [TFC]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TFC shares is $65.31 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TFC stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Keefe Bruyette have made an estimate for Truist Financial Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on July 07, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on May 10, 2021, representing the official price target for Truist Financial Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $53, while Robert W. Baird analysts kept a Neutral rating on TFC stock. On January 07, 2021, analysts increased their price target for TFC shares from 48 to 55.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Truist Financial Corporation is set at 1.60, with the Price to Sales ratio for TFC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.09. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.13, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 24.43.

How has TFC stock performed recently?

Truist Financial Corporation [TFC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.15. With this latest performance, TFC shares dropped by -3.96% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 0.40% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 43.75% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TFC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 36.80, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 34.36, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.64 for Truist Financial Corporation [TFC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 57.77, while it was recorded at 54.31 for the last single week of trading, and 52.99 for the last 200 days.

Truist Financial Corporation [TFC]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Truist Financial Corporation [TFC] shares currently have an operating margin of +27.20. Truist Financial Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +18.56.

Return on Total Capital for TFC is now 5.32, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 4.28. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 6.53, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.91. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Truist Financial Corporation [TFC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 67.20. Additionally, TFC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 40.19, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 9.28. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 56.98, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 30.20.

Earnings analysis for Truist Financial Corporation [TFC]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TFC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Truist Financial Corporation go to 8.90%.

Insider trade positions for Truist Financial Corporation [TFC]

There are presently around $51,254 million, or 74.40% of TFC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TFC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 106,962,328, which is approximately 0.988% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 93,117,875 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $4.86 billion in TFC stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $3.23 billion in TFC stock with ownership of nearly 5.996% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Truist Financial Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 690 institutional holders increased their position in Truist Financial Corporation [NYSE:TFC] by around 61,770,230 shares. Additionally, 545 investors decreased positions by around 59,818,022 shares, while 193 investors held positions by with 860,671,094 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 982,259,346 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TFC stock had 129 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,055,876 shares, while 66 institutional investors sold positions of 2,145,760 shares during the same period.