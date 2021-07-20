Market Analysts see Square Inc. [SQ] gaining to $275. Time to buy?

Square Inc. [NYSE: SQ] traded at a low on 07/19/21, posting a -1.61 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $233.69. The company report on July 14, 2021 that Square Acquires Crew to Strengthen Workforce Management Offerings.

Square (NYSE: SQ) announced it has acquired Crew, a frontline employee platform for consolidating and streamlining the day-to-day operations of hourly workforces.

Communication is a critical element for all employers managing teams. With the acquisition of Crew, Square gains a robust workplace messaging platform that will strengthen, complement, and scale its existing labor management tools offered through Team Management, better positioning the company to meet the needs of larger, more complex sellers. The addition of Crew will also bolster Square’s existing ecosystem of business solutions and provide sellers with an integrated, one-stop-shop for messaging, scheduling, tracking, and paying their team members.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 7295884 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Square Inc. stands at 3.42% while the volatility over the past one month is 3.00%.

The market cap for SQ stock reached $105.36 billion, with 454.97 million shares outstanding and 386.78 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 8.94M shares, SQ reached a trading volume of 7295884 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Square Inc. [SQ]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SQ shares is $277.65 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SQ stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

DA Davidson have made an estimate for Square Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 24, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Needham raised their target price from $300 to $310. The new note on the price target was released on April 13, 2021, representing the official price target for Square Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $250, while Keefe Bruyette analysts kept a Outperform rating on SQ stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Square Inc. is set at 8.36, with the Price to Sales ratio for SQ stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 8.00. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 45.91, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 8.13. Price to Free Cash Flow for SQ in the course of the last twelve months was 6503.51 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.70.

How has SQ stock performed recently?

Square Inc. [SQ] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.97. With this latest performance, SQ shares dropped by -1.03% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 2.61% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 93.56% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SQ stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.52, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 42.38, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.52 for Square Inc. [SQ]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 226.05, while it was recorded at 237.36 for the last single week of trading, and 221.24 for the last 200 days.

Square Inc. [SQ]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Square Inc. [SQ] shares currently have an operating margin of +1.78 and a Gross Margin at +28.01. Square Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +2.24.

Return on Total Capital for SQ is now 3.97, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 5.06. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 9.69, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.96. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Square Inc. [SQ] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 112.97. Additionally, SQ Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 53.04, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 30.69. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 111.00, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 52.12.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Square Inc. [SQ] managed to generate an average of $38,909 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 9.97 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.32.Square Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.70.

Earnings analysis for Square Inc. [SQ]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SQ. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Square Inc. go to 56.08%.

Insider trade positions for Square Inc. [SQ]

There are presently around $67,439 million, or 74.20% of SQ stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SQ stocks are: MORGAN STANLEY with ownership of 28,466,309, which is approximately 0.784% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 24,565,270 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $5.74 billion in SQ stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $5.09 billion in SQ stock with ownership of nearly 4.062% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Square Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 726 institutional holders increased their position in Square Inc. [NYSE:SQ] by around 23,895,450 shares. Additionally, 549 investors decreased positions by around 28,214,959 shares, while 129 investors held positions by with 236,471,708 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 288,582,117 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SQ stock had 189 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,534,722 shares, while 128 institutional investors sold positions of 5,572,511 shares during the same period.