Market Analysts see NIO Inc. [NIO] gaining to $69. Time to buy?

NIO Inc. [NYSE: NIO] closed the trading session at $43.35 on 07/19/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $40.48, while the highest price level was $43.67. The company report on July 13, 2021 that 36Kr Launches Business Podcast Program on NIO Radio.

36Kr Holdings Inc. (“36Kr” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: KRKR), a prominent brand and pioneering platform dedicated to serving New Economy participants in China, announced that it has joined hands with NIO, a pioneer in China’s premium electric vehicle market, to launch a business-centric podcast series titled Kr-Intelligence on NIO Radio, an interactive audio community operated by NIO.

Nio Inc. (NYSE: NIO) is a pioneer and a leading manufacturer of premium smart electric vehicles in China with the mission of shaping a joyful life. NIO Radio is a media channel exclusively for NIO users that runs 24/7. As an audio program focused on business information and knowledge sharing, Kr-Intelligence will be broadcast on the NIO Radio playlist with a spotlight on the latest business trends, presenting users with comprehensive, high-quality, insightful and timely business and financial information through in-depth professional analysis. The successful launch of the audio program is a testament to 36Kr’s ability to deliver a comprehensive array of content to partners, further validating the content strength and brand power of 36Kr’s platform.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -11.06 percent and weekly performance of -6.45 percent. The stock has been moved at -22.96 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -8.47 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 17.86 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 69.08M shares, NIO reached to a volume of 64795397 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about NIO Inc. [NIO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NIO shares is $54.49 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NIO stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

HSBC Securities have made an estimate for NIO Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on July 09, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Citigroup raised their target price from $57.60 to $58.30. The new note on the price target was released on June 01, 2021, representing the official price target for NIO Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $50, while CLSA analysts kept a Buy rating on NIO stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for NIO Inc. is set at 2.54, with the Price to Sales ratio for NIO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 20.47. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 16.18, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.37.

NIO stock trade performance evaluation

NIO Inc. [NIO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.45. With this latest performance, NIO shares dropped by -8.47% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -22.96% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 290.89% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NIO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.56, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 39.09, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.79 for NIO Inc. [NIO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 42.19, while it was recorded at 43.57 for the last single week of trading, and 43.31 for the last 200 days.

NIO Inc. [NIO]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and NIO Inc. [NIO] shares currently have an operating margin of -27.97 and a Gross Margin at +7.95. NIO Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -34.51.

Return on Total Capital for NIO is now -18.37, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -29.08. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -50.02, with Return on Assets sitting at -15.56. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, NIO Inc. [NIO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 35.04. Additionally, NIO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 25.95, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 17.42. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 25.80, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 19.10.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.94 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.45.NIO Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.00 and a Current Ratio set at 3.10.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for NIO Inc. [NIO] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NIO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for NIO Inc. go to -0.15%.

NIO Inc. [NIO]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $20,138 million, or 35.60% of NIO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NIO stocks are: BAILLIE GIFFORD & CO with ownership of 92,019,761, which is approximately -14.724% of the company’s market cap and around 0.53% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 62,612,159 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.71 billion in NIO stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $1.95 billion in NIO stock with ownership of nearly 13.108% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in NIO Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of September and at the time of the September reporting period, where 367 institutional holders increased their position in NIO Inc. [NYSE:NIO] by around 67,075,838 shares. Additionally, 247 investors decreased positions by around 73,847,087 shares, while 61 investors held positions by with 323,618,159 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 464,541,084 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NIO stock had 125 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,863,219 shares, while 102 institutional investors sold positions of 16,890,595 shares during the same period.