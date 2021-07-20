Manulife Financial Corporation [MFC] Stock trading around $18.46 per share: What’s Next?

Manulife Financial Corporation [NYSE: MFC] plunged by -$0.53 during the normal trading session on Monday and reaching a high of $18.71 during the day while it closed the day at $18.46. The company report on July 9, 2021 that AM Best Affirms Credit Ratings of Manulife Financial Corporation and Its Subsidiaries.

AM Best has affirmed the Financial Strength Rating (FSR) of A+ (Superior) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Ratings (Long-Term ICR) of “aa-” (Superior) of the life/health (L/H) insurance subsidiaries of Manulife Financial Corporation (MFC) (Toronto, Canada) [NYSE: MFC]. Concurrently, AM Best has affirmed the Long-Term ICR of “a-” (Excellent) and the Long-Term Issue Credit Ratings (Long-Term IR) of MFC. The outlook of these Credit Ratings (ratings) is stable. (See below for a detailed listing of the companies and ratings.).

The ratings of MFC’s L/H subsidiaries reflect their balance sheet strength, which AM Best assesses as very strong, as well as their strong operating performance, favorable business profile and very strong enterprise risk management (ERM).

Manulife Financial Corporation stock has also loss -5.14% of its value over the past 7 days. However, MFC stock has declined by -14.50% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -3.00% and gained 3.59% year-on date.

The market cap for MFC stock reached $36.47 billion, with 1.94 billion shares outstanding and 1.94 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.49M shares, MFC reached a trading volume of 7238942 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Manulife Financial Corporation [MFC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MFC shares is $23.61 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MFC stock is a recommendation set at 1.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for Manulife Financial Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on July 12, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on May 07, 2021, representing the official price target for Manulife Financial Corporation stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Manulife Financial Corporation is set at 0.38, with the Price to Sales ratio for MFC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.83. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.01, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 9.02. Price to Free Cash Flow for MFC in the course of the last twelve months was 2.73.

MFC stock trade performance evaluation

Manulife Financial Corporation [MFC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.14. With this latest performance, MFC shares dropped by -6.01% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -3.00% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 30.92% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MFC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 29.12, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 25.06, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 32.18 for Manulife Financial Corporation [MFC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 20.20, while it was recorded at 19.01 for the last single week of trading, and 18.94 for the last 200 days.

Manulife Financial Corporation [MFC]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Manulife Financial Corporation [MFC] shares currently have an operating margin of +10.96. Manulife Financial Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +7.56.

Return on Total Capital for MFC is now 13.08, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 9.25. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 11.57, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.73. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Manulife Financial Corporation [MFC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 26.74. Additionally, MFC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 21.10, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 1.68. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 28.84, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 21.10.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Manulife Financial Corporation [MFC] managed to generate an average of $158,676 per employee.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Manulife Financial Corporation [MFC] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MFC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Manulife Financial Corporation go to 8.82%.