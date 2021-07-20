Lumen Technologies Inc. [LUMN] Revenue clocked in at $20.51 billion, up 29.54% YTD: What’s Next?

Lumen Technologies Inc. [NYSE: LUMN] price plunged by -0.86 percent to reach at -$0.11. The company report on July 15, 2021 that T-Mobile & Lumen Wireless Access Service Now Available on GSA’s EIS Contract.

What’s the news: Government agencies can now access Lumen’s edge computing platform over T-Mobile’s industry leading 5G network, enabling them to rapidly deploy wireless access service for mission critical applications and field sites across the U.S. This service is now available via GSA’s EIS contract vehicle.

Why it matters: Agency field sites and applications can now capitalize on hundreds of thousands of Lumen fiber connected locations paired with T-Mobile’s 5G network for improved data access and storage, system backups, continuity of operations, emergency response and disaster recovery efforts.

A sum of 8908980 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 8.69M shares. Lumen Technologies Inc. shares reached a high of $12.70 and dropped to a low of $12.28 until finishing in the latest session at $12.63.

The one-year LUMN stock forecast points to a potential downside of -19.72. The average equity rating for LUMN stock is currently 3.60, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Lumen Technologies Inc. [LUMN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LUMN shares is $10.55 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LUMN stock is a recommendation set at 3.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Oppenheimer have made an estimate for Lumen Technologies Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Perform, with their previous recommendation back on May 20, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on January 28, 2021, representing the official price target for Lumen Technologies Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $15, while Oppenheimer analysts kept a Outperform rating on LUMN stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Lumen Technologies Inc. is set at 0.35, with the Price to Sales ratio for LUMN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.71. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.21, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.42. Price to Free Cash Flow for LUMN in the course of the last twelve months was 6.68 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.40.

LUMN Stock Performance Analysis:

Lumen Technologies Inc. [LUMN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.10. With this latest performance, LUMN shares dropped by -11.18% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 10.50% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 28.88% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LUMN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 28.84, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 22.28, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 34.50 for Lumen Technologies Inc. [LUMN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 14.09, while it was recorded at 13.02 for the last single week of trading, and 12.09 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Lumen Technologies Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Lumen Technologies Inc. [LUMN] shares currently have an operating margin of +17.40 and a Gross Margin at +33.42. Lumen Technologies Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -5.95.

Return on Total Capital for LUMN is now 7.61, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -2.76. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -10.00, with Return on Assets sitting at -1.98. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Lumen Technologies Inc. [LUMN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 301.21. Additionally, LUMN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 75.08, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 56.61. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 276.07, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 68.81.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Lumen Technologies Inc. [LUMN] managed to generate an average of -$31,590 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 9.48 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.33.Lumen Technologies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.40 and a Current Ratio set at 0.40.

LUMN Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for LUMN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Lumen Technologies Inc. go to -4.10%.

Lumen Technologies Inc. [LUMN] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $10,431 million, or 76.20% of LUMN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LUMN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 124,885,782, which is approximately -1.173% of the company’s market cap and around 0.80% of the total institutional ownership; TEMASEK HOLDINGS (PRIVATE) LTD, holding 97,259,407 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.23 billion in LUMN stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $1.21 billion in LUMN stock with ownership of nearly 5.045% of the company’s market capitalization.

345 institutional holders increased their position in Lumen Technologies Inc. [NYSE:LUMN] by around 47,643,132 shares. Additionally, 351 investors decreased positions by around 60,839,838 shares, while 114 investors held positions by with 717,413,515 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 825,896,485 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LUMN stock had 115 new institutional investments in for a total of 15,626,959 shares, while 104 institutional investors sold positions of 14,243,196 shares during the same period.