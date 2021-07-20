Li Auto Inc. [LI] Is Currently -2.13 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

Li Auto Inc. [NASDAQ: LI] slipped around -0.66 points on Friday, while shares priced at $30.32 at the close of the session, down -2.13%. The company report on July 2, 2021 that Li Auto Inc. June 2021 Delivery Update.

Li Auto Inc. (“Li Auto” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: LI), an innovator in China’s new energy vehicle market, announced that the Company delivered 7,713 Li ONEs in June 2021, representing a 320.6% year-over-year increase, a 78.4% quarter-over-quarter increase, and a new monthly high. As the 2021 Li ONE continues to gain traction rapidly and drive a surge in orders, the Company’s new orders in June, which surpassed 10,000, also hit a record high. Total deliveries for the second quarter increased 166.1% year-over-year and 39.7% quarter-over-quarter to reach an all-time high of 17,575, exceeding the top end of the Company’s guidance range.

“On the day that marks Li Auto’s sixth anniversary, I’m pleased to share with you that thanks to strong user endorsement for the 2021 Li ONE, we set records in deliveries and new orders in June, the first full month of sales for the 2021 Li ONE after its launch,” said Yanan Shen, co-founder and president of Li Auto.

Li Auto Inc. stock is now 5.17% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. LI Stock saw the intraday high of $31.21 and lowest of $29.87 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 47.70, which means current price is +89.74% above from all time high which was touched on 01/20/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 13.95M shares, LI reached a trading volume of 6531737 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LI shares is $38.16 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LI stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Li Auto Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 07, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Needham raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on March 11, 2021, representing the official price target for Li Auto Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $33 to $34, while Daiwa Securities kept a Buy rating on LI stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Li Auto Inc. is set at 1.98, with the Price to Sales ratio for LI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 14.86. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.96, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.73.

Li Auto Inc. [LI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.71. With this latest performance, LI shares gained by 6.76% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -12.62% over the last 6 months .

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.90, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 42.92, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.56 for Li Auto Inc. [LI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 26.48, while it was recorded at 31.39 for the last single week of trading, and 26.82 for the last 200 days.

Li Auto Inc. [LI]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Li Auto Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 5.60 and a Current Ratio set at 5.80.

Insider trade positions for Li Auto Inc. [LI]

There are presently around $3,272 million, or 16.30% of LI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LI stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 14,803,558, which is approximately 374.626% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; COATUE MANAGEMENT LLC, holding 12,787,010 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $387.7 million in LI stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $312.1 million in LI stock with ownership of nearly 215.641% of the company’s market capitalization.

135 institutional holders increased their position in Li Auto Inc. [NASDAQ:LI] by around 66,351,663 shares. Additionally, 85 investors decreased positions by around 20,364,291 shares, while 18 investors held positions by with 21,191,662 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 107,907,616 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LI stock had 79 new institutional investments in for a total of 15,512,359 shares, while 51 institutional investors sold positions of 7,461,060 shares during the same period.