L Brands Inc. [LB] Stock trading around $70.02 per share: What’s Next?

L Brands Inc. [NYSE: LB] stock went on a downward path that fall over -3.75% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -8.54%. The company report on July 17, 2021 that L Brands to Host Virtual Investor Meetings for Bath & Body Works and Victoria’s Secret & Co. on July 19th.

L Brands, Inc. (“L Brands”) (NYSE: LB) announced that it will host virtual investor meetings for Bath & Body Works and Victoria’s Secret & Co. on Monday, July 19, 2021, in advance of the planned August 2021 separation via a tax-free spin-off of the Victoria’s Secret business. Andrew Meslow, CEO of L Brands and Bath & Body Works, and Martin Waters, CEO of Victoria’s Secret & Co., will be joined by members of their senior leadership teams to provide an update on each company’s strategic initiatives, growth plans and drivers of value creation.

The Bath & Body Works investor meeting will begin at 8:30 a.m. Eastern, and the Victoria’s Secret & Co. meeting will begin at 12:30 p.m. Eastern. Each meeting is expected to conclude after approximately two and a half hours.

Over the last 12 months, LB stock rose by 278.49%. The one-year L Brands Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 10.36. The average equity rating for LB stock is currently 2.50, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $19.62 billion, with 279.00 million shares outstanding and 230.86 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.31M shares, LB stock reached a trading volume of 7613659 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on L Brands Inc. [LB]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LB shares is $78.11 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LB stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

RBC Capital Mkts have made an estimate for L Brands Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sector Perform, with their previous recommendation back on April 23, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on April 07, 2021, representing the official price target for L Brands Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $54 to $65, while Telsey Advisory Group kept a Market Perform rating on LB stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for L Brands Inc. is set at 2.73, with the Price to Sales ratio for LB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.48. Price to Free Cash Flow for LB in the course of the last twelve months was 8.20 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.20.

LB Stock Performance Analysis:

L Brands Inc. [LB] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -8.54. With this latest performance, LB shares gained by 11.51% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 54.91% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 278.49% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.94, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 41.27, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.85 for L Brands Inc. [LB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 68.98, while it was recorded at 73.24 for the last single week of trading, and 52.48 for the last 200 days.

Insight into L Brands Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and L Brands Inc. [LB] shares currently have an operating margin of +15.84 and a Gross Margin at +41.21. L Brands Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +7.12.

Return on Total Capital for LB is now 22.86, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 11.06. Additionally, LB Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 107.50, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 82.00.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, L Brands Inc. [LB] managed to generate an average of $9,144 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 41.21 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.09.L Brands Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.70.

LB Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for LB. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for L Brands Inc. go to 24.21%.

L Brands Inc. [LB] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $15,305 million, or 81.60% of LB stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LB stocks are: LONE PINE CAPITAL LLC with ownership of 26,265,094, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 23,728,565 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.66 billion in LB stocks shares; and EGERTON CAPITAL (UK) LLP, currently with $1.11 billion in LB stock with ownership of nearly 0.035% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in L Brands Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 289 institutional holders increased their position in L Brands Inc. [NYSE:LB] by around 32,925,738 shares. Additionally, 213 investors decreased positions by around 31,680,773 shares, while 56 investors held positions by with 153,974,527 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 218,581,038 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LB stock had 128 new institutional investments in for a total of 11,331,699 shares, while 42 institutional investors sold positions of 1,069,951 shares during the same period.