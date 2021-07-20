Kimco Realty Corporation [KIM] Is Currently -7.34 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

Kimco Realty Corporation [NYSE: KIM] price plunged by -7.34 percent to reach at -$1.55. The company report on July 6, 2021 that Kimco Realty Publishes 2020 Corporate Responsibility Report.

Company Highlights Key Achievements and Furthers Commitment to Addressing Critical Environmental, Social, and Governance Topics with Hiring of New ESG Director.

Kimco Realty Corp. (NYSE: KIM), one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air, grocery-anchored shopping centers and mixed-use assets, announced the release of its 2020 Corporate Responsibility Report. This eighth annual report details the company’s performance in environmental, social, and governance (ESG) areas.

A sum of 11457737 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 4.84M shares. Kimco Realty Corporation shares reached a high of $20.73 and dropped to a low of $19.535 until finishing in the latest session at $19.57.

The one-year KIM stock forecast points to a potential upside of 15.28. The average equity rating for KIM stock is currently 2.30, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for KIM shares is $23.10 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on KIM stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for Kimco Realty Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 04, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on April 23, 2021, representing the official price target for Kimco Realty Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $21, while Robert W. Baird analysts kept a Outperform rating on KIM stock. On January 11, 2021, analysts increased their price target for KIM shares from 12 to 17.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Kimco Realty Corporation is set at 0.57, with the Price to Sales ratio for KIM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 8.10. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.49, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.58.

Kimco Realty Corporation [KIM] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -8.64. With this latest performance, KIM shares dropped by -5.91% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 18.82% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 68.42% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KIM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 35.35, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 29.87, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.39 for Kimco Realty Corporation [KIM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 21.10, while it was recorded at 20.85 for the last single week of trading, and 17.40 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Kimco Realty Corporation [KIM] shares currently have an operating margin of +31.30 and a Gross Margin at +40.27. Kimco Realty Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +94.40.

Return on Total Capital for KIM is now 3.01, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 9.29. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 19.07, with Return on Assets sitting at 8.83. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Kimco Realty Corporation [KIM] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 101.34. Additionally, KIM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 50.33, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 48.93. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 98.76, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 49.05.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Kimco Realty Corporation [KIM] managed to generate an average of $2,063,409 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.83 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.09.

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for KIM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Kimco Realty Corporation go to 4.60%.

There are presently around $7,747 million, or 93.40% of KIM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of KIM stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 66,781,848, which is approximately 1.838% of the company’s market cap and around 2.80% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 38,021,778 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $744.09 million in KIM stocks shares; and JPMORGAN CHASE & CO, currently with $612.02 million in KIM stock with ownership of nearly 17.85% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Kimco Realty Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 187 institutional holders increased their position in Kimco Realty Corporation [NYSE:KIM] by around 59,140,040 shares. Additionally, 190 investors decreased positions by around 33,707,930 shares, while 66 investors held positions by with 303,020,838 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 395,868,808 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. KIM stock had 54 new institutional investments in for a total of 19,216,236 shares, while 46 institutional investors sold positions of 8,720,041 shares during the same period.