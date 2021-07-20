Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. [HST] Revenue clocked in at $967.00 million, up 5.19% YTD: What’s Next?

Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. [NASDAQ: HST] price plunged by -3.69 percent to reach at -$0.59. The company report on July 14, 2021 that Host Hotels & Resorts Announces Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Call to be Held on August 4, 2021.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ: HST) will report second quarter 2021 financial results on Tuesday, August 3, 2021, after the market close.

The Company will hold a conference call to discuss its second quarter 2021 results and business outlook on Wednesday, August 4, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. ET. Conference call access information is as follows:.

A sum of 12631038 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 7.95M shares. Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. shares reached a high of $15.61 and dropped to a low of $15.10 until finishing in the latest session at $15.39.

The one-year HST stock forecast points to a potential upside of 16.18. The average equity rating for HST stock is currently 2.70, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. [HST]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HST shares is $18.36 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HST stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

CapitalOne have made an estimate for Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on June 17, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on May 14, 2021, representing the official price target for Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $17, while Jefferies analysts kept a Hold rating on HST stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. is set at 0.53, with the Price to Sales ratio for HST stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 11.50. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.77, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.96.

HST Stock Performance Analysis:

Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. [HST] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -9.95. With this latest performance, HST shares dropped by -13.54% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 4.77% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 39.78% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HST stock in for the last two-week period is set at 27.55, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 20.70, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 32.89 for Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. [HST]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 17.19, while it was recorded at 16.17 for the last single week of trading, and 15.40 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. [HST] shares currently have an operating margin of -58.83 and a Gross Margin at -53.33. Host Hotels & Resorts Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -45.19.

Return on Total Capital for HST is now -7.79, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -6.06. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -10.73, with Return on Assets sitting at -5.81. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. [HST] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 97.31. Additionally, HST Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 49.32, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 47.72. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 97.31, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 49.32.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. [HST] managed to generate an average of -$4,490,798 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 38.12 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.13.

HST Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HST. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. go to 28.40%.

Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. [HST] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $10,592 million, or 98.70% of HST stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HST stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 112,188,070, which is approximately 1.476% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 79,232,476 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.22 billion in HST stocks shares; and COHEN & STEERS, INC., currently with $1.12 billion in HST stock with ownership of nearly 64.44% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 245 institutional holders increased their position in Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. [NASDAQ:HST] by around 75,015,407 shares. Additionally, 222 investors decreased positions by around 88,134,977 shares, while 81 investors held positions by with 525,114,592 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 688,264,976 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HST stock had 55 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,010,167 shares, while 52 institutional investors sold positions of 29,805,361 shares during the same period.