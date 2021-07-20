For XPO Logistics Inc. [XPO], Analyst sees a rise to $160. What next?

XPO Logistics Inc. [NYSE: XPO] price plunged by -0.72 percent to reach at -$1.01. The company report on July 13, 2021 that XPO Logistics Board of Directors Approves Separation of GXO Logistics and Declares the Distribution of GXO Shares.

Record date for the distribution of GXO shares will be July 23, 2021 .

“When-Issued” trading expected to begin on or about July 22, 2021.

A sum of 2165339 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 1.17M shares. XPO Logistics Inc. shares reached a high of $142.65 and dropped to a low of $139.60 until finishing in the latest session at $140.00.

The one-year XPO stock forecast points to a potential upside of 14.0. The average equity rating for XPO stock is currently 1.90, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on XPO Logistics Inc. [XPO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for XPO shares is $162.80 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on XPO stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Vertical Research have made an estimate for XPO Logistics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on May 05, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Cowen raised their target price from $157 to $169. The new note on the price target was released on May 05, 2021, representing the official price target for XPO Logistics Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $88 to $162, while Jefferies kept a Buy rating on XPO stock. On April 15, 2021, analysts increased their price target for XPO shares from 136 to 160.

The Average True Range (ATR) for XPO Logistics Inc. is set at 4.32, with the Price to Sales ratio for XPO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.92. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.35, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.59.

XPO Stock Performance Analysis:

XPO Logistics Inc. [XPO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.78. With this latest performance, XPO shares dropped by -8.05% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 15.89% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 74.63% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for XPO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.32, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 43.53, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.14 for XPO Logistics Inc. [XPO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 144.31, while it was recorded at 141.45 for the last single week of trading, and 122.76 for the last 200 days.

Insight into XPO Logistics Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and XPO Logistics Inc. [XPO] shares currently have an operating margin of +2.75 and a Gross Margin at +14.93. XPO Logistics Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +0.64.

Return on Total Capital for XPO is now 4.02, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 1.06. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 3.82, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.69. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, XPO Logistics Inc. [XPO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 331.67. Additionally, XPO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 76.83, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 55.57. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 264.55, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 61.26.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, XPO Logistics Inc. [XPO] managed to generate an average of $1,020 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.03 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.07.XPO Logistics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

XPO Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for XPO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for XPO Logistics Inc. go to 47.43%.

XPO Logistics Inc. [XPO] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $11,620 million, or 91.30% of XPO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of XPO stocks are: ORBIS ALLAN GRAY LTD with ownership of 12,808,177, which is approximately -8.382% of the company’s market cap and around 14.30% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 9,405,154 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.32 billion in XPO stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $1.09 billion in XPO stock with ownership of nearly -4.254% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in XPO Logistics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 266 institutional holders increased their position in XPO Logistics Inc. [NYSE:XPO] by around 8,333,986 shares. Additionally, 202 investors decreased positions by around 9,491,955 shares, while 82 investors held positions by with 65,172,346 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 82,998,287 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. XPO stock had 79 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,676,312 shares, while 49 institutional investors sold positions of 1,076,979 shares during the same period.