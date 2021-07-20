For General Electric Company [GE], Analyst sees a rise to $17. What next?

General Electric Company [NYSE: GE] plunged by -$0.55 during the normal trading session on Monday and reaching a high of $12.24 during the day while it closed the day at $12.00. The company report on July 13, 2021 that SAUDIA Airlines Contracts with GE Digital for Digital Asset Records Management.

Solution modernizes the way carriers manage aircraft records and leased-asset documentation.

Cloud-based solution digitizes, indexes, and archives maintenance records, connects records and data of internal and external operations, facilitates documentation between airlines and lessors, and matches maintenance records to relevant Maintenance & Engineering (M&E) systems.

General Electric Company stock has also loss -8.47% of its value over the past 7 days. However, GE stock has declined by -10.85% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 5.91% and gained 11.11% year-on date.

The market cap for GE stock reached $107.11 billion, with 8.77 billion shares outstanding and 8.76 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 58.94M shares, GE reached a trading volume of 98713863 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about General Electric Company [GE]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GE shares is $14.97 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GE stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for General Electric Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on May 14, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on March 11, 2021, representing the official price target for General Electric Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $13 to $17, while Morgan Stanley kept a Overweight rating on GE stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for General Electric Company is set at 0.35, with the Price to Sales ratio for GE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.41. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.13, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.32.

GE stock trade performance evaluation

General Electric Company [GE] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -8.47. With this latest performance, GE shares dropped by -7.69% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 5.91% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 69.73% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 29.60, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 22.62, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 34.59 for General Electric Company [GE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 13.27, while it was recorded at 12.60 for the last single week of trading, and 11.57 for the last 200 days.

General Electric Company [GE]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and General Electric Company [GE] shares currently have an operating margin of +3.83 and a Gross Margin at +25.04. General Electric Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +7.09.

Return on Total Capital for GE is now 2.55, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 5.43. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 17.74, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.14. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, General Electric Company [GE] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 220.58. Additionally, GE Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 68.81, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 30.75. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 207.17, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 64.61.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, General Electric Company [GE] managed to generate an average of $32,557 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.95 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.30.General Electric Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.70 and a Current Ratio set at 2.00.

General Electric Company [GE]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $67,606 million, or 65.40% of GE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GE stocks are: PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ with ownership of 760,463,363, which is approximately 11.525% of the company’s market cap and around 0.24% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 651,995,941 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $7.82 billion in GE stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $6.8 billion in GE stock with ownership of nearly 0.05% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in General Electric Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 862 institutional holders increased their position in General Electric Company [NYSE:GE] by around 398,088,262 shares. Additionally, 889 investors decreased positions by around 273,526,154 shares, while 276 investors held positions by with 4,962,247,366 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 5,633,861,782 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GE stock had 152 new institutional investments in for a total of 26,891,451 shares, while 120 institutional investors sold positions of 35,169,721 shares during the same period.