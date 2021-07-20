For FuelCell Energy Inc. [FCEL], Analyst sees a rise to $9. What next?

FuelCell Energy Inc. [NASDAQ: FCEL] stock went on an upward path that rose over 1.07% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -17.46%. The company report on July 14, 2021 that FuelCell Energy Applauds the Signing of House Bill 6524 in Connecticut.

FuelCell Energy, Inc. (Nasdaq: FCEL) — a global leader in fuel cell technology with a purpose of utilizing its proprietary, state-of-the-art fuel cell platforms to enable a world empowered by clean energy — applauds Governor Ned Lamont on the signing of Connecticut House Bill 6524, An Act Concerning the Solicitation of New Fuel Cell Electricity Generation Projects. The bill requires the Connecticut utilities to solicit proposals to acquire new fuel cell electricity generation projects that begin on or after July 1, 2021. Projects submitted under this mandate will be approved by January 1, 2022. The evaluation used in the proposal selection process will be based on both enhancing distribution energy system reliability and security, as well as support of microgrids to ensure critical resources continue to operate during power disruptions. House Bill 6524 provides preference for projects that are sited on brownfields as Connecticut demonstrates its commitment to energy equity and for fuel cells that are manufactured in Connecticut. The energy transition, and the forecasted importance of distributed hydrogen, positions Connecticut to continue as a global leader in clean technology essential in achieving global sustainability objectives through fuel cell deployment.

“We believe this bi-partisan bill is a smart investment for Connecticut’s electrical grid, environment, and economy, providing Connecticut the opportunity to play a leading role in the energy transition,” said Jason Few, President and Chief Executive Officer, FuelCell Energy, Inc. “Again, we thank Governor Lamont and the Connecticut House of Representatives for this important energy transition legislation.”.

Over the last 12 months, FCEL stock rose by 127.49%. The one-year FuelCell Energy Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 28.89. The average equity rating for FCEL stock is currently 3.30, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $2.26 billion, with 322.50 million shares outstanding and 309.23 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 22.28M shares, FCEL stock reached a trading volume of 21896399 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on FuelCell Energy Inc. [FCEL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FCEL shares is $9.31 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FCEL stock is a recommendation set at 3.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for FuelCell Energy Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on April 20, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, B. Riley Securities raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on April 16, 2021, representing the official price target for FuelCell Energy Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for FuelCell Energy Inc. is set at 0.58, with the Price to Sales ratio for FCEL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 35.02. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.90, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.41.

FCEL Stock Performance Analysis:

FuelCell Energy Inc. [FCEL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -17.46. With this latest performance, FCEL shares dropped by -26.69% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -58.21% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 127.49% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FCEL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 26.94, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 17.86, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 33.09 for FuelCell Energy Inc. [FCEL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 8.83, while it was recorded at 6.95 for the last single week of trading, and 10.72 for the last 200 days.

Insight into FuelCell Energy Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and FuelCell Energy Inc. [FCEL] shares currently have an operating margin of -55.80 and a Gross Margin at -7.49. FuelCell Energy Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -125.73.

Return on Total Capital for FCEL is now -11.16, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -26.89. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -45.70, with Return on Assets sitting at -20.80. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, FuelCell Energy Inc. [FCEL] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 76.77. Additionally, FCEL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 43.43, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 37.31. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 88.45, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 38.26.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, FuelCell Energy Inc. [FCEL] managed to generate an average of -$281,984 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.96 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.17.FuelCell Energy Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.30 and a Current Ratio set at 4.40.

FCEL Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for FCEL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for FuelCell Energy Inc. go to 15.00%.

FuelCell Energy Inc. [FCEL] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $726 million, or 37.50% of FCEL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FCEL stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 23,835,497, which is approximately 12.468% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 21,888,968 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $144.91 million in FCEL stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $53.06 million in FCEL stock with ownership of nearly 16.649% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in FuelCell Energy Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of June and at the time of the June reporting period, where 165 institutional holders increased their position in FuelCell Energy Inc. [NASDAQ:FCEL] by around 26,929,092 shares. Additionally, 98 investors decreased positions by around 15,137,479 shares, while 28 investors held positions by with 67,617,334 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 109,683,905 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FCEL stock had 87 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,198,918 shares, while 40 institutional investors sold positions of 1,861,629 shares during the same period.