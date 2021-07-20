First Majestic Silver Corp. [AG] Is Currently -3.78 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

First Majestic Silver Corp. [NYSE: AG] loss -3.78% or -0.49 points to close at $12.48 with a heavy trading volume of 7751401 shares. The company report on July 13, 2021 that First Majestic Produces 3.3M Oz Silver and 46,545 Oz Gold (6.4M Silver Eqv. Oz) in the Second Quarter of 2021 – Announces Updated 2021 Guidance, New Board Appointment and Conference Call Details.

Vancouver, British Columbia–(Newsfile Corp. – July 13, 2021) – First Majestic Silver Corp. (TSX: FR) (NYSE: AG) (FSE: FMV) (“First Majestic” or the “Company”) announces that total production in the second quarter of 2021 from the Company’s four producing operations, the San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine, the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine, the La Encantada Silver Mine and the recently acquired Jerritt Canyon Gold Mine, reached 6.4 million silver equivalent ounces consisting of 3.3 million ounces of silver and 46,545 ounces of gold. The Company’s financial results for the second quarter of 2021 are scheduled to be released on Monday, August 16, 2021.

SECOND QUARTER HIGHLIGHTS.

It opened the trading session at $12.66, the shares rose to $12.90 and dropped to $12.34, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for AG points out that the company has recorded 5.67% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -33.76% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 4.47M shares, AG reached to a volume of 7751401 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about First Majestic Silver Corp. [AG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AG shares is $9.54 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AG stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

TD Securities have made an estimate for First Majestic Silver Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 20, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on July 24, 2020, representing the official price target for First Majestic Silver Corp. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $6, while B. Riley FBR analysts kept a Neutral rating on AG stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for First Majestic Silver Corp. is set at 0.67, with the Price to Sales ratio for AG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 8.30. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.24.

Trading performance analysis for AG stock

First Majestic Silver Corp. [AG] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -11.61. With this latest performance, AG shares dropped by -23.90% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 5.67% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 17.74% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 20.72, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 13.40, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 27.58 for First Majestic Silver Corp. [AG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 16.34, while it was recorded at 13.50 for the last single week of trading, and 14.52 for the last 200 days.

First Majestic Silver Corp. [AG]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and First Majestic Silver Corp. [AG] shares currently have an operating margin of +15.97 and a Gross Margin at +30.48. First Majestic Silver Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +6.34.

Return on Total Capital for AG is now 6.51, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 2.62. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 3.19, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.13. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, First Majestic Silver Corp. [AG] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 20.38. Additionally, AG Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 16.93, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 14.00. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 18.46, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 15.33.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, First Majestic Silver Corp. [AG] managed to generate an average of $5,963 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 9.52 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.34.

First Majestic Silver Corp. [AG]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for First Majestic Silver Corp. go to 46.80%.

An analysis of insider ownership at First Majestic Silver Corp. [AG]

There are presently around $914 million, or 33.41% of AG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AG stocks are: VAN ECK ASSOCIATES CORP with ownership of 21,888,953, which is approximately -7.829% of the company’s market cap and around 15.89% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 5,746,285 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $71.71 million in AG stocks shares; and ETF MANAGERS GROUP, LLC, currently with $63.63 million in AG stock with ownership of nearly 8.345% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in First Majestic Silver Corp. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 106 institutional holders increased their position in First Majestic Silver Corp. [NYSE:AG] by around 11,076,090 shares. Additionally, 82 investors decreased positions by around 15,393,387 shares, while 28 investors held positions by with 46,757,513 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 73,226,990 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AG stock had 46 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,915,914 shares, while 31 institutional investors sold positions of 4,867,987 shares during the same period.