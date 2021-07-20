First Horizon Corporation [FHN] Is Currently -3.53 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

First Horizon Corporation [NYSE: FHN] closed the trading session at $15.01 on 07/19/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $14.85, while the highest price level was $15.35. The company report on July 16, 2021 that First Horizon Corporation Reports Second Quarter Net Income Available to Common Shareholders of $295 Million, or EPS of $0.53; $321 Million, or $0.58, on an Adjusted basis*.

Second quarter 2021 ROTCE of 20.4% improved from 15.9% in first quarter 2021; Adjusted ROTCE of 22.2% improved from 20.2%*.

Tangible book value per share of $10.74 up 4% from first quarter 2021.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 17.63 percent and weekly performance of -11.29 percent. The stock has been moved at -0.13 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -12.07 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -14.72 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 5.07M shares, FHN reached to a volume of 10870862 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about First Horizon Corporation [FHN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FHN shares is $20.81 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FHN stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Hovde Group have made an estimate for First Horizon Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on June 23, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on October 08, 2020, representing the official price target for First Horizon Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $12, while Raymond James analysts kept a Strong Buy rating on FHN stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for First Horizon Corporation is set at 0.57, with the Price to Sales ratio for FHN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.24. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.10, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 24.63.

FHN stock trade performance evaluation

First Horizon Corporation [FHN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -11.29. With this latest performance, FHN shares dropped by -12.07% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -0.13% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 62.62% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FHN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 26.86, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 22.17, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 31.03 for First Horizon Corporation [FHN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 17.95, while it was recorded at 15.97 for the last single week of trading, and 15.28 for the last 200 days.

First Horizon Corporation [FHN]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and First Horizon Corporation [FHN] shares currently have an operating margin of +32.38. First Horizon Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +24.81.

Return on Total Capital for FHN is now 9.94, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 10.98. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 13.21, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.33. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, First Horizon Corporation [FHN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 53.41. Additionally, FHN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 34.81, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 5.08. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 27.59, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 16.93.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, First Horizon Corporation [FHN] managed to generate an average of $124,228 per employee.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for First Horizon Corporation [FHN] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for FHN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for First Horizon Corporation go to 9.50%.

First Horizon Corporation [FHN]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $6,861 million, or 83.90% of FHN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FHN stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 62,939,301, which is approximately 24.175% of the company’s market cap and around 1.30% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 59,054,090 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $886.4 million in FHN stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $464.11 million in FHN stock with ownership of nearly 0.949% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in First Horizon Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 225 institutional holders increased their position in First Horizon Corporation [NYSE:FHN] by around 51,137,212 shares. Additionally, 222 investors decreased positions by around 51,173,263 shares, while 92 investors held positions by with 354,808,754 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 457,119,229 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FHN stock had 73 new institutional investments in for a total of 12,387,051 shares, while 59 institutional investors sold positions of 9,124,754 shares during the same period.