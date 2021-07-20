Fifth Third Bancorp [FITB] Is Currently -4.86 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

Fifth Third Bancorp [NASDAQ: FITB] slipped around -1.77 points on Monday, while shares priced at $34.63 at the close of the session, down -4.86%. The company report on July 16, 2021 that Fifth Third Bank Announces Participation in Office of the Comptroller’s Project REACh.

Joining Initiative to Promote Greater Access to Capital and Credit for Underserved Populations.

Fifth Third Bank, National Association, joined the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency’s Project REACh initiative. Project REACh (Roundtable for Economic Access and Change) is a collaborative effort that involves leaders from banking, business, technology, and national civil rights organizations to remove structural barriers to financial inclusion and increase broader participation in the national economy.

Fifth Third Bancorp stock is now 25.61% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. FITB Stock saw the intraday high of $35.78 and lowest of $34.35 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 43.06, which means current price is +29.07% above from all time high which was touched on 05/10/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 4.83M shares, FITB reached a trading volume of 7316350 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Fifth Third Bancorp [FITB]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FITB shares is $43.99 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FITB stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Fifth Third Bancorp shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on July 16, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Keefe Bruyette raised their target price to Mkt Perform. The new note on the price target was released on July 07, 2021, representing the official price target for Fifth Third Bancorp stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $35, while Goldman analysts kept a Buy rating on FITB stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Fifth Third Bancorp is set at 1.19, with the Price to Sales ratio for FITB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.73. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.21, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 52.07.

How has FITB stock performed recently?

Fifth Third Bancorp [FITB] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -9.79. With this latest performance, FITB shares dropped by -8.94% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 8.68% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 84.59% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FITB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 31.08, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 26.75, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 34.56 for Fifth Third Bancorp [FITB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 39.91, while it was recorded at 36.75 for the last single week of trading, and 33.26 for the last 200 days.

Fifth Third Bancorp [FITB]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Fifth Third Bancorp [FITB] shares currently have an operating margin of +22.73. Fifth Third Bancorp’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +18.38.

Return on Total Capital for FITB is now 4.54, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 4.11. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 6.47, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.77. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Fifth Third Bancorp [FITB] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 73.52. Additionally, FITB Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 42.37, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 8.30. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 58.27, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 30.51.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Fifth Third Bancorp [FITB] managed to generate an average of $72,112 per employee.

Earnings analysis for Fifth Third Bancorp [FITB]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for FITB. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Fifth Third Bancorp go to -2.98%.

Insider trade positions for Fifth Third Bancorp [FITB]

There are presently around $19,566 million, or 83.40% of FITB stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FITB stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 83,487,564, which is approximately 1.331% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 53,474,354 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.85 billion in FITB stocks shares; and PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, currently with $1.72 billion in FITB stock with ownership of nearly -8.804% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Fifth Third Bancorp stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 394 institutional holders increased their position in Fifth Third Bancorp [NASDAQ:FITB] by around 51,731,317 shares. Additionally, 350 investors decreased positions by around 44,960,787 shares, while 146 investors held positions by with 468,312,444 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 565,004,548 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FITB stock had 133 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,014,209 shares, while 61 institutional investors sold positions of 7,433,319 shares during the same period.