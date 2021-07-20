DiDi Global Inc. [DIDI] moved down -7.60: Why It’s Important

DiDi Global Inc. [NYSE: DIDI] slipped around -0.91 points on Monday, while shares priced at $11.06 at the close of the session, down -7.60%. The company report on July 20, 2021 that SHAREHOLDER ALERT BY FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL: KSF REMINDS DIDI, LOTZ INVESTORS of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuits.

Compared to the average trading volume of 113.72M shares, DIDI reached a trading volume of 37328823 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about DiDi Global Inc. [DIDI]?

The Average True Range (ATR) for DiDi Global Inc. is set at 1.68, with the Price to Sales ratio for DIDI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.18.

How has DIDI stock performed recently?

DiDi Global Inc. [DIDI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.90.

DiDi Global Inc. [DIDI]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and DiDi Global Inc. [DIDI] shares currently have an operating margin of -9.73 and a Gross Margin at +7.91. DiDi Global Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -7.42.

Return on Total Capital for DIDI is now -10.40, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -8.28. Additionally, DIDI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 159.40, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 138.89.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 19.31 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.95.DiDi Global Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.80 and a Current Ratio set at 2.80.

Insider trade positions for DiDi Global Inc. [DIDI]

Positions in DiDi Global Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of September and at the time of the September reporting period, where 5 institutional holders increased their position in DiDi Global Inc. [NYSE:DIDI] by around 68,267 shares. Additionally, 0 investors decreased positions by around 0 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 0 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 68,267 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DIDI stock had 5 new institutional investments in for a total of 68,267 shares, while 0 institutional investors sold positions of 0 shares during the same period.