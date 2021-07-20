CSX Corporation [CSX] Is Currently -2.19 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

CSX Corporation [NASDAQ: CSX] loss -2.19% or -0.69 points to close at $30.82 with a heavy trading volume of 13242162 shares. The company report on July 16, 2021 that CSX Named to Insider Pro and Computerworld Best Places to Work in IT List.

Company Is the Only Railroad Ranked Among the Top 100 Work Environments for IT Professionals.

CSX Corp. (NASDAQ: CSX) has been named to IDG’s 2021 Insider Pro and Computerworld Best Places to Work in IT list.

It opened the trading session at $31.13, the shares rose to $31.17 and dropped to $30.64, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for CSX points out that the company has recorded -1.03% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -35.83% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 11.65M shares, CSX reached to a volume of 13242162 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about CSX Corporation [CSX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CSX shares is $35.47 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CSX stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Atlantic Equities have made an estimate for CSX Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on July 12, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Citigroup raised their target price from $35 to $38.66. The new note on the price target was released on June 29, 2021, representing the official price target for CSX Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $35 to $116, while Citigroup kept a Buy rating on CSX stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for CSX Corporation is set at 0.61, with the Price to Sales ratio for CSX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.71. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.35, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.29. Price to Free Cash Flow for CSX in the course of the last twelve months was 36.12 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.20.

Trading performance analysis for CSX stock

CSX Corporation [CSX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.90. With this latest performance, CSX shares dropped by -3.94% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -1.03% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 28.13% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CSX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 37.82, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 34.63, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.93 for CSX Corporation [CSX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 32.56, while it was recorded at 31.50 for the last single week of trading, and 30.80 for the last 200 days.

CSX Corporation [CSX]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and CSX Corporation [CSX] shares currently have an operating margin of +40.96 and a Gross Margin at +41.97. CSX Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +26.13.

Return on Total Capital for CSX is now 14.70, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 9.50. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 22.17, with Return on Assets sitting at 6.99. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, CSX Corporation [CSX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 131.33. Additionally, CSX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 56.77, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 42.72. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 127.92, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 55.30.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, CSX Corporation [CSX] managed to generate an average of $143,264 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 11.15 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.27.CSX Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.20 and a Current Ratio set at 2.40.

CSX Corporation [CSX]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CSX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for CSX Corporation go to 15.20%.

An analysis of insider ownership at CSX Corporation [CSX]

There are presently around $52,076 million, or 76.20% of CSX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CSX stocks are: CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS with ownership of 203,424,204, which is approximately -3.138% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 186,265,524 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $5.74 billion in CSX stocks shares; and CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS, currently with $4.68 billion in CSX stock with ownership of nearly -2.898% of the company’s market capitalization.

571 institutional holders increased their position in CSX Corporation [NASDAQ:CSX] by around 66,053,358 shares. Additionally, 587 investors decreased positions by around 82,938,666 shares, while 299 investors held positions by with 1,540,691,091 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,689,683,115 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CSX stock had 98 new institutional investments in for a total of 8,499,864 shares, while 91 institutional investors sold positions of 12,060,204 shares during the same period.