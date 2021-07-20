Cowen slashes price target on Paysafe Limited [PSFE] – find out why.

Paysafe Limited [NYSE: PSFE] slipped around -0.16 points on Monday, while shares priced at $10.19 at the close of the session, down -1.55%. The company report on July 8, 2021 that Paysafe Launches Safeguarding Model for the Travel Industry Globally.

Leading specialized payments platform also outlines its vision for the future of payments risk management in the travel sector in its latest whitepaper.

Paysafe (NYSE: PSFE), a leading specialized payments platform, announces the global launch of its safeguarding solution for the travel industry. The new solution eliminates the need for travel operators or other travel businesses that accept payments from consumers to offer cash collateral to their acquirer to offset the risk of non-delivery of services. Instead, consumer payments are held by a third party, and released immediately and in full to the travel business upon terms agreed by the company and Paysafe being met.

Paysafe Limited stock is now -32.52% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. PSFE Stock saw the intraday high of $10.26 and lowest of $9.785 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 19.57, which means current price is +4.14% above from all time high which was touched on 01/25/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 7.61M shares, PSFE reached a trading volume of 7871452 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Paysafe Limited [PSFE]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PSFE shares is $16.43 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PSFE stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Cowen have made an estimate for Paysafe Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on June 28, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on June 18, 2021, representing the official price target for Paysafe Limited stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $17, while Susquehanna analysts kept a Positive rating on PSFE stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Paysafe Limited is set at 0.49, with the Price to Sales ratio for PSFE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.35. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.49, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.09.

How has PSFE stock performed recently?

Paysafe Limited [PSFE] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -11.39. With this latest performance, PSFE shares dropped by -10.30% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -34.64% over the last 6 months.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PSFE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 32.13, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 25.87, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 35.97 for Paysafe Limited [PSFE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 11.58, while it was recorded at 10.63 for the last single week of trading.

Paysafe Limited [PSFE]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Paysafe Limited [PSFE] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 0.12. Additionally, PSFE Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 0.12, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 0.11.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Paysafe Limited [PSFE] managed to generate an average of -$1,740,507 per employee.Paysafe Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

Insider trade positions for Paysafe Limited [PSFE]

Positions in Paysafe Limited stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 123 institutional holders increased their position in Paysafe Limited [NYSE:PSFE] by around 387,932,529 shares. Additionally, 81 investors decreased positions by around 28,268,793 shares, while 12 investors held positions by with 3,830,773 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 412,370,549 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PSFE stock had 89 new institutional investments in for a total of 342,820,790 shares, while 60 institutional investors sold positions of 23,765,466 shares during the same period.