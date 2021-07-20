Borqs Technologies Inc. [BRQS] is -11.85% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Borqs Technologies Inc. [NASDAQ: BRQS] traded at a low on 07/16/21, posting a -3.33 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $0.87. The company report on July 15, 2021 that Borqs Technologies Interview to Air on Bloomberg U.S. on the RedChip Money Report®.

Borqs Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: BRQS, “Borqs”, or the “Company”), a global provider of embedded software and products for the Internet of Things (IoT) and a portfolio company of Qualcomm Technologies, announced an interview with CFO Anthony Chan will air on The RedChip Money Report on Bloomberg on July 17 at 7 p.m. U.S. Eastern Time. Bloomberg TV is available in an estimated 73 million homes across the United States.

The RedChip Money Report® is produced by RedChip Companies Inc., an international Investor Relations and media firm with 30 years’ experience focused on Discovering Tomorrow’s Blue Chips ™. “The RedChip Money Report®” delivers insightful commentary on small-cap investing, interviews with Wall Street analysts, financial book reviews, as well as featured interviews with executives of public companies.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 6285944 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Borqs Technologies Inc. stands at 6.62% while the volatility over the past one month is 8.78%.

The market cap for BRQS stock reached $103.60 million, with 115.16 million shares outstanding and 56.54 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 10.06M shares, BRQS reached a trading volume of 6285944 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Borqs Technologies Inc. [BRQS]?

The Average True Range (ATR) for Borqs Technologies Inc. is set at 0.09, with the Price to Sales ratio for BRQS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.87.

How has BRQS stock performed recently?

Borqs Technologies Inc. [BRQS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -8.27. With this latest performance, BRQS shares dropped by -4.92% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -32.56% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -3.33% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BRQS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.09, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 43.25, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.66 for Borqs Technologies Inc. [BRQS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.9237, while it was recorded at 0.8836 for the last single week of trading, and 1.2013 for the last 200 days.

Borqs Technologies Inc. [BRQS]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Borqs Technologies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.20 and a Current Ratio set at 0.30.

Insider trade positions for Borqs Technologies Inc. [BRQS]

There are presently around $1 million, or 13.70% of BRQS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BRQS stocks are: VIRTU FINANCIAL LLC with ownership of 229,167, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 13.26% of the total institutional ownership; BANK OF AMERICA CORP /DE/, holding 203,074 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.18 million in BRQS stocks shares; and PEAK6 INVESTMENTS LLC, currently with $0.18 million in BRQS stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

17 institutional holders increased their position in Borqs Technologies Inc. [NASDAQ:BRQS] by around 1,220,054 shares. Additionally, 4 investors decreased positions by around 467,886 shares, while 1 investors held positions by with 256,775 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,431,165 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BRQS stock had 13 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,068,999 shares, while 4 institutional investors sold positions of 467,886 shares during the same period.